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Qatar GP
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2026 Formula 1 Qatar GP
Nov 26, 2026 to Nov 29, 2026
| Losail International Circuit, QA
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Formula 1 Qatar GP
F1 Qatar GP: Follow FP2 from Lusail with live timing
Follow along for F1's second free practice session at the Qatar Grand Prix
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11:31:29 am
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FP1 recap
Formula 1
F1 Qatar GP: Antonelli leads Russell in opening practice
Kimi Antonelli tops George Russell in first practice at Formula 1's Qatar Grand Prix
FP1 recap
11:28:19 am
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Qatar GP - FP2 coming up!
And we're back! We've got about 30 minutes until FP2 gets under way at the Lusail circuit.
Many of the teams found the opening practice session challenging, unless you were Mercedes and relatively at home on the largely medium-high-speed circuit...
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
By: Jake Boxall-Legge
Published: Nov 27, 2026, 4:31 PM
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