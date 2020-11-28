Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
QU in
01 Hours
:
46 Minutes
:
14 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Livefeed

Bahrain GP practice as it happened

shares
comments
Bahrain GP practice as it happened

Follow all the action from the Bahrain Grand Prix as it happens with our minute-by-minute coverage.

Renault: Too late for F1 engine freeze ahead of 2022 season

Previous article

Renault: Too late for F1 engine freeze ahead of 2022 season

Next article

Bahrain GP: Verstappen heads Mercedes duo in FP3

Bahrain GP: Verstappen heads Mercedes duo in FP3
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP

Trending Today

Renault: Too late for F1 engine freeze ahead of 2022 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: Too late for F1 engine freeze ahead of 2022 season

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens

Wolff warns of “fuel and oil war” with new F1 engines
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff warns of “fuel and oil war” with new F1 engines

Sainz set for first Ferrari F1 test with 2018 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz set for first Ferrari F1 test with 2018 car

Richard Burns confirms brain tumour
WRC WRC / News

Richard Burns confirms brain tumour

Triple Eight blocks van Gisbergen's speedway plans
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight blocks van Gisbergen's speedway plans

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

Bahrain F2: Drugovich wins, Ilott cuts into Schumacher's lead
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Bahrain F2: Drugovich wins, Ilott cuts into Schumacher's lead

Latest news

Bahrain GP: Verstappen heads Mercedes duo in FP3
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Bahrain GP: Verstappen heads Mercedes duo in FP3

Bahrain GP practice as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Bahrain GP practice as it happened

Renault: Too late for F1 engine freeze ahead of 2022 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: Too late for F1 engine freeze ahead of 2022 season

Wolff: New Pirelli tyres only way to avoid "frightening" failures
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: New Pirelli tyres only way to avoid "frightening" failures

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault: Too late for F1 engine freeze ahead of 2022 season

1h
2
Formula 1

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens

1h
3
Formula 1

Wolff warns of “fuel and oil war” with new F1 engines

1h
4
Formula 1

Sainz set for first Ferrari F1 test with 2018 car

20h
5
WRC

Richard Burns confirms brain tumour

Latest news

Bahrain GP: Verstappen heads Mercedes duo in FP3
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Verstappen heads Mercedes duo in FP3

Bahrain GP practice as it happened
Formula 1

Bahrain GP practice as it happened

Renault: Too late for F1 engine freeze ahead of 2022 season
Formula 1

Renault: Too late for F1 engine freeze ahead of 2022 season

Wolff: New Pirelli tyres only way to avoid "frightening" failures
Formula 1

Wolff: New Pirelli tyres only way to avoid "frightening" failures

Wolff warns of “fuel and oil war” with new F1 engines
Formula 1

Wolff warns of “fuel and oil war” with new F1 engines

Latest videos

Is Alonso Wasting His Time Testing A 2018 F1 Car? 04:18
Formula 1
Nov 26, 2020

Is Alonso Wasting His Time Testing A 2018 F1 Car?

My Job in 60 Seconds | Chief Mechanic 00:56
Formula 1
Nov 26, 2020

My Job in 60 Seconds | Chief Mechanic

Why Do Modern F1 Cars Have 07:23
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

Why Do Modern F1 Cars Have "Raised Noses"?

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success 04:50
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success

F1: Johnny Herbert Breaks lap record at Brands Hatch 02:11
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

F1: Johnny Herbert Breaks lap record at Brands Hatch

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.