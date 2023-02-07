Subscribe
Formula 1 / Alfa Romeo launch News

Live: Follow the Alfa Romeo 2023 F1 car reveal

Alfa Romeo looks set to be the first team to reveal images of its actual 2023 Formula 1 car, during a launch event in Zurich on Tuesday.

Live: Follow the Alfa Romeo 2023 F1 car reveal

With its rivals having so far only shown off their new liveries, Alfa Romeo is ready to offer us a glimpse of what changes it has made for its C43.

Here watch the full reveal live.

 
