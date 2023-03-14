London Docklands pitched as potential F1 venue amid redevelopment

This grand plan to transform the riverfront area in east London has been put forward by the LDN Collective, a group of built environmental experts, and consultancy firm DAR.

As part of their bid to create a "globally recognised waterfront destination for sports, leisure and entertainment", they envisage a London Grand Prix based at a high-speed street circuit.

The suggested 3.64-mile route would feature 22 corners at an average speed of 127mph to create an estimated lap time of 1m42s.

Protracted sections of full-throttle running will combine with heavy braking zones to theoretically maximise overtaking. It is pitched as a British equivalent to the Montreal venue in Canada.

This concept for a London Grand Prix would run in addition to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The proposal for the redevelopment of the Docklands site makes heavy use of floating modules that can form cycling and running tracks, but then be disassembled to reveal an FIA-grade track surface.

The floating units would be temporarily repurposed to create grandstands with a total capacity of 95,000 and trackside entertainment facilities.

Also of note, a "unique" pitlane has been envisaged. It would run along the first-floor servicing and loading deck of the ExCeL Centre, host to Formula E's London E-Prix.

London E-Prix start Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

This elevated platform would be to increase viewing opportunities and, according to the renders, would enable a grandstand on the main straight to sit between the track and pitlane.

Max Farrell, CEO of the LDN Collective said, "We know that Formula 1 is interested in hosting a grand prix here and we have designed a track that meets all of their requirements and regulations.

"We have discussed the proposals with the [Greater London Authority], who are developing a water strategy and planning framework with Newham Council, which we hope to align with.

"With or without F1, these proposals are transformational and would be a huge boost to London and the UK globally, as we emerge from the pandemic."

F1 has flirted with the idea of a London Grand Prix repeatedly.

In the early 2010s, former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone was supposedly targeting a street circuit that passed the capital's most famous landmarks, including Buckingham Palace.

It has also been considered by F1 owner Liberty Media, which encouraged Silverstone to negotiate protective clauses when forming its new contract in 2019.

Motorsport.com understands there are currently no discussions taking place between Formula 1 and the LDN Collective and DAR.