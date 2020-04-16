Gallery: Long Beach's Formula 1 history in pictures

James Hunt, McLaren M23 flies into the air as he collides with John Watson, Brabham BT45B at the start of the race
Photo by: David Phipps
Patrick Depailler, Tyrrell P34 Ford
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Patrick Tambay, Ferrari 126C2B, leads from Keke Rosberg, Williams FW08C Ford, Jacques Laffite, Williams FW08C Ford and René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C2B, at the start
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Podium: race winner John Watson, McLaren, second place Niki Lauda, McLaren, third place René Arnoux, Ferrari
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Patrick Tambay, Ferrari 126C2B, Keke Rosberg, Williams FW08C Ford, and René Arnoux, Ferrari 126C2B, lead at the start
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Members of the Niki Lauda Fan Club
Photo by: David Phipps
Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4/1B-Ford, second place Keke Rosberg, Williams, third place Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Nigel Mansell, Lotus practices shooting with the local Police
Photo by: Sutton Images
Andrea de Cesaris, Alfa Romeo 182 leads Niki Lauda, McLaren MP4/1B-Ford Cosworth, Rene Arnoux, Renault RE30B, Alain Prost, Renault RE30B, Bruno Giacomelli, Alfa Romeo 182, Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 126C2, Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT49D-Ford Cosworth and Keke Rosberg, Williams FW07C-Ford Cosworth, at the start
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Alan Jones, Williams FW07C Ford
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Podium: race winner Nelson Piquet, Brabham, second place Riccardo Patrese, Arrows, third place Emerson Fittipaldi
Photo by: David Phipps
Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT49 Ford, leads from René Arnoux, Renault RE20, Patrick Depailler, Alfa Romeo 179, Jan Lammers, ATS D4 Ford, Alan Jones, Williams FW07B Ford, and Bruno Giacomelli, Alfa Romeo 179, at the start while further back Mario Andretti, Lotus 81 Ford, and Jean-Pierre Jarier, Tyrrell 010 Ford, make contact
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Clay Regazzoni, Ensign N180
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Alan Jones with two 'Miss Toyota Grand Prix'
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Mario Andretti, Alfa Romeo 179C, bounces over a kerb
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Podium: race winner Nelson Piquet, Brabham, second place Riccardo Patrese, Arrows, third place Emerson Fittipaldi
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Podium: race winner Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari, second place Jody Scheckter, Ferrari, third Alan Jones, Williams
Photo by: David Phipps
Patrick Depailler, Tyrrell talks with George Harrison, former Beatle and F1 fan
Photo by: David Phipps
Podium: race winner Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari, second Mario Andretti, Lotus, third Patrick Depailler, Tyrrell
Photo by: David Phipps
John Watson, Brabham BT46 dives down the inside of Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T3, Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari 312T3 and team mate Niki Lauda, Brabham BT46
Photo by: David Phipps
Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari 312T3 passes the adult film cinema
Photo by: David Phipps
Patrick Tambay, McLaren M28 Ford flies over the back of Niki Lauda, Brabham BT48 Ford at the hairpin on lap 1
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T4 leads at the start
Photo by: Motorsport Images
James Hunt, with F1 celebrity fans George Harrison, Beatles guitarist, and Leo Sayer, Singer
Photo by: David Phipps
The Grand Prix attracted front page headlines in the local newspapers
Photo by: David Phipps
Race winner Mario Andretti, Lotus
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 Ford leads into Queens Hairpin with Mario Andretti, Lotus 78 Ford and Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312T2
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Race winner Mario Andretti, Lotus celebrates on the podium by having his trophy filled with champagne
Photo by: David Phipps
Mario Andretti, Lotus 78-Ford Cosworth
Photo by: Bill Murenbeeld / Motorsport Images
Stirling Moss, interviews Ronnie Peterson, March
Photo by: David Phipps
Podium: race winner Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari and third place Patrick Depallier, Tyrrell
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Stirling Moss in conversation with Juan Manuel Fangio with on-lookers Rene Dreyfus, Phil Hill, Dan Gurney and Maurice Trintignant
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Mario Andretti stands next to his Parnelli VPJ4B Ford in the pits
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Photographers gather at the bottom of Linden Avenue to shoot the race, as two city workers decide to use their dumpster truck as a great vantage point
Photo by: David Phipps
Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312T
Photo by: Motorsport Images
James Hunt, McLaren M23
Photo by: David Phipps
Alan Jones, Surtees TS19 negotiates Les Esses du Clos
Photo by: David Phipps
Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari 312T leads Patrick Depailler, Tyrrell 007 into the first corner at the start of the race
Photo by: David Phipps
Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312T, is photographed by photographers perched on top of a building roof
Photo by: David Phipps
Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari, with his model of the Queen Mary boat for a winner's trophy
Photo by: David Phipps
Podium: race winner Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari and third place Patrick Depallier, Tyrrell
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Women in the pits
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312T2
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Niki Lauda takes a seat in a Mercedes Grand Prix car from 1954 with next to him Juan Manuel Fangio
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312T2
Photo by: Motorsport Images
World Champion Mario Andretti, Lotus 79
Photo by: David Phipps
Mario Andretti, Lotus 79 Ford, leads Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T4
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T5
Photo by: Motorsport Images
The turbocharger fitted to the Ferrari 126CK
Photo by: Sutton Images
James Hunt, Wolf WR7 Ford
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Although Long Beach is more famous as an IndyCar venue, it also enjoyed a brief stint on the Formula 1 calendar as the host of the United States Grand Prix West between 1976-83.
