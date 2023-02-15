Long-time F1 technical boss Green moved away from racing side of team

Green worked alongside Gary Anderson as one of the designers of the original Jordan 191 in 1991, before leaving to join the then new BAR outfit in 1998.

He subsequently had a spell at Red Bull Racing before returning to the Silverstone team, by then known as Force India, in 2010.

He served as technical director for Force India, Racing Point and Aston Martin prior to taking on the role of chief technical officer in June 2021 as the team continued to hire key personnel.

Former RBR aero chief Dan Fallows was named as the new technical director, although a legal dispute and gardening leave meant he didn’t join until April 2022.

From the outside it appeared last season that Green had less of a hands-on involvement than previously.

He nevertheless contributed to the development of the new AMR23 before his recent move to the Aston Martin Performance Technologies division.

Like other teams, Aston plans to utilise its F1 technical know-how in other areas, although it’s not yet clear what projects are likely to be pursued, as AMPT hasn't revealed any thus far.

The move away from F1 duties should also mean that Green is not considered in the FIA’s cost cap equation.

The top three highest employees of a team, not counting the drivers, do not come under the cap. Assuming that Green fell into that category at Aston, his new focus should allow the team’s next best remunerated staff member to move outside the cap.

If he wasn’t in the top three then his salary is simply removed from the total F1 spend, freeing up that figure for use elsewhere.

Either way, Aston Martin will have to demonstrate to the FIA that Green is not working on the F1 project, or if he does contribute some days, allocate the appropriate sum accordingly as cost cap expenditure.

Andrew Green, Technical Director, Aston Martin Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“We’ve evolved the technical structure,” said Fallows of the new arrangements.

“Honestly, it’s still evolving. We’ve had quite a few senior people who have arrived over the year. You’ll be aware that Eric Blandin has joined us, Luca Furbatto as well. And there’s some other people in key positions who have come.

“That technical structure is evolving, as we’ve gone into AMR23 and gone into this year in particular, we’ve also grown as a group. We’re now looking to expand our capabilities into other areas.

“That’s where AMPT, Aston Martin Performance Technologies, comes in. Andrew Green, he’s a key technical leader for this organisation and will continue to be so. He’s had a big input in how we structure the technical leadership of this company.

“He’s carrying on having a significant input into the way we work, although his focus will be on the AMPT side of the business.”

Expanding on Green’s role, Fallows added: “He’s focused on the non-F1 side of our business. We’re obviously growing that organically, but we’re putting a lot of effort into growing that side of the business.

“We have links with AML [Aston Martin Lagonda] as well, which is very important to us. He’s really exploring all of the opportunities to use our expertise from the F1 business, but also in the broader group.”

Team principal Mike Krack confirmed that Green is still an important player in the Aston camp.

“The organisation is growing, and we needed someone with a large technical expertise to oversee the projects that we want to do,” said Krack.

“It was a logical choice. I think from that point of view, I think we were fortunate to have someone like Andrew in our organisation.

“Andrew was quite involved [in AMR23]. The move from Andrew is just happening recently. We’ll see how this is going to develop, but we felt to expand the business into other areas, racing or non-racing projects, we were fortunate to have someone like him.”