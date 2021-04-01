Low-rake F1 runners warned of rules impact last year

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
163 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
177 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
206 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
213 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
220 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
248 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
254 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Alfa Romeo has reclaimed its spot in the F1 midfield - Vasseur
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Low-rake F1 runners warned of rules impact last year

By:

Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer says that Formula 1 teams following the low-rake route cautioned last year that they would lose out under the FIA's 2021 aero regulation changes.

Low-rake F1 runners warned of rules impact last year

Szafnauer has blamed the rule tweaks for the team's loss of competitiveness since the end of last season, when as Racing Point it was a regular podium challenger and took victory in the Sakhir GP.

Racing Point followed the Mercedes low-rake concept for its 2020 car and was committed to it for 2021 due to the chassis freeze and token system, which limited changes over the winter.

The FIA introduced a package of aero changes, notably involving the floor ahead of the rear wheels, in order to trim downforce levels for this season.

Szafnauer believes that the new rules disadvantaged the low-rake runners more than the teams that follow the high-rake concept.

Mercedes bounced back from a poor test to win last weekend's Bahrain GP, but the Brackley team has clearly lost any advantage it had over main rival Red Bull in 2020.

Aston Martin struggled for pace throughout, and could manage only a 10th place finish through Lance Stroll.

"I'm not a conspiracy theorist," said Szafnauer. "But it was pointed out last year by the low-rake runners, that this would have a bigger effect than on the high rank runners.

"And we were correct. At the time, the regulations were being made this was pointed out."

Read Also:

Szafnauer denied the suggestion that the teams had voted unanimously to support the regulation changes.

"No. Number one, there was never a vote. Number two, there was an indicative vote. So that was just at the technical under committee [working group], that all the technical directors had to have an indicative vote, and three teams voted against it.

"You've got to remember only two teams have a low-rake concept. So even one of the high-rake teams voted against it. So nowhere near unanimity. And it wouldn't have even passed on the eight out of 10 rule. Because three voted against."

Regarding the team's current form, he added: "In race conditions we were a bit more competitive than we were over one lap.

"But compared to where we were just a few months ago here, before the regulation change I mean, we've got a lot of a lot of work to do."

shares
comments

Related video

Alfa Romeo has reclaimed its spot in the F1 midfield - Vasseur

Previous article

Alfa Romeo has reclaimed its spot in the F1 midfield - Vasseur
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Aston Martin Racing
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
WRC

Motorsport Heroes: Michele Mouton's sad end to her WRC career

2
MotoGP

Ducati's Miller “hit a wall” with tyres in Qatar

3
IndyCar

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

4
General

Extreme sports legend Pastrana joins ROC 2022 line-up

5
Formula 1

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet

Latest news
Low-rake F1 runners warned of rules impact last year
Formula 1

Low-rake F1 runners warned of rules impact last year

44m
Alfa Romeo has reclaimed its spot in the F1 midfield - Vasseur
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo has reclaimed its spot in the F1 midfield - Vasseur

2h
Ricciardo promised ride in Earnhardt Chevrolet in new podium bet
Formula 1

Ricciardo promised ride in Earnhardt Chevrolet in new podium bet

3h
Hamilton: Verstappen won't make Turn 4 mistake again
Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen won't make Turn 4 mistake again

4h
New Albert Park layout will be five seconds faster
Video Inside
Formula 1

New Albert Park layout will be five seconds faster

5h
Latest videos
Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project 01:19
Formula 1
6h

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project

Mercedes-AMG F1 Team: Bahrain GP Race Debrief 13:11
Formula 1
18h

Mercedes-AMG F1 Team: Bahrain GP Race Debrief

How Formula 1's 2021 Regulations Have Hurt Mercedes 05:16
Formula 1
20h

How Formula 1's 2021 Regulations Have Hurt Mercedes

Esteban Ocon tests the 18 inch Pirelli tyres 00:20
Formula 1
20h

Esteban Ocon tests the 18 inch Pirelli tyres

Chrono GP: The W12 and the SF21 have the same problems 04:20
Formula 1
23h

Chrono GP: The W12 and the SF21 have the same problems

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Perez having to adjust driving style to suit Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez having to adjust driving style to suit Red Bull F1 car

Tsunoda "wouldn't sleep" if he hadn't attacked Stroll on last lap Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda "wouldn't sleep" if he hadn't attacked Stroll on last lap

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1 / Interview

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season

More from
Aston Martin Racing
Vettel summoned to F1 stewards over yellow flags incident Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel summoned to F1 stewards over yellow flags incident

Vettel "upset and angry" after Bahrain Q1 exit Bahrain GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel "upset and angry" after Bahrain Q1 exit

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger Prime

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger

Max Verstappen lost out to Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix by a tiny margin, slipping off the track just as victory was within his grasp. But the painful lesson from defeat can only help Verstappen come back even stronger

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021
How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown Prime

How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown

For the 2021 F1 season, the battle of Red Bull vs Mercedes looks set to be captured in the high-rake vs low-rake philosophy clash due to this year's technical rule tweaks. While bringing the grid closer together in terms of performance, it could be the deciding factor in the race for the world title

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings

The eagerly-anticipated first race of 2021 produced a surprise winner and plenty of stellar performances throughout the field. But only one driver took a maximum score in our driver ratings under the Bahrain floodlights.

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Prime

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

Fastest in every session, all signs pointed towards Red Bull and Max Verstappen starting the 2021 F1 season with a victory. That it didn't pan out that way, and Lewis Hamilton scored a surprising win, owes much to an aggressive Mercedes strategy and a pre-race tyre selection that Verstappen would later question

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing Prime

How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing

When the flag drops, you know what stops... And it's about time, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2021
The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead Prime

The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead

Formula 1's pre-season test at Bahrain hinted at a much closer competition for 2021 - but as ever, reading too deeply into testing is often folly. However, the opening pair of practice sessions for the Bahrain GP also suggested that this season could be impossible to call....

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams Prime

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams

The appointment of Francois-Xavier Demaison as the Williams F1 team's new technical director is the latest manifestation of new CEO Jost Capito's mission to preserve the team's 'family' feel. It will take time before it can take effect, but he is confident it is the correct approach

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Fernando Alonso has put his ‘triple crown’ quest on hold as he returns to Formula 1 with Alpine. Despite needing further surgery on the jaw fracture he sustained pre-season, he reckons he’s driving better than ever.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

Trending Today

Motorsport Heroes: Michele Mouton's sad end to her WRC career
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Special feature

Motorsport Heroes: Michele Mouton's sad end to her WRC career

Ducati's Miller “hit a wall” with tyres in Qatar
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati's Miller “hit a wall” with tyres in Qatar

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

Extreme sports legend Pastrana joins ROC 2022 line-up
General General / Breaking news

Extreme sports legend Pastrana joins ROC 2022 line-up

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet

Rosberg explains "weird" transition to team management
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Rosberg explains "weird" transition to team management

Latest news

Low-rake F1 runners warned of rules impact last year
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Low-rake F1 runners warned of rules impact last year

Alfa Romeo has reclaimed its spot in the F1 midfield - Vasseur
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alfa Romeo has reclaimed its spot in the F1 midfield - Vasseur

Ricciardo promised ride in Earnhardt Chevrolet in new podium bet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo promised ride in Earnhardt Chevrolet in new podium bet

Hamilton: Verstappen won't make Turn 4 mistake again
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Verstappen won't make Turn 4 mistake again

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.