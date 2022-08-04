Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ricciardo will use F1 summer break to build up “hunger” Next / Mercedes F1 must remain cautious after Hungarian GP ‘perfect storm’
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

“Mad” Gasly had FIA discussion on better F1 track limits monitoring

A frustrated Pierre Gasly has spoken to the FIA Formula 1 race directors about improved track limits monitoring after being stripped of his fastest Q1 lap time in Hungary.

Adam Cooper
By:
“Mad” Gasly had FIA discussion on better F1 track limits monitoring

The AlphaTauri driver was left stranded in 19th on the grid after losing a lap that would have got him through to Q2.

The offence took place at Turn 5, where officials were using CCTV for monitoring purposes.

Sergio Perez also lost a lap time at the same corner in Q2, but a replay on the world feed suggested that he was not fully across the white line, prompting a second look by the FIA. The Mexican was subsequently given his time back, although he still failed to make Q3.

AlphaTauri opted to switch Gasly to a new power unit and start him from the pitlane, which also allowed the team to experiment with set-up for the race, and in effect use it as a test session.

A charge from last to 12th place gave an indication of what the Frenchman might have achieved from a representative starting position.

“Still quite mad about it,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com how the penalty had impacted his strategy. “Because from what I've seen, in the emails that I've seen, it's very arguable whether I was on-track or off-track.

“Similar things happened to Yuki [Tsunoda] and Checo, and from the onboards, they were clearly on the track. But anyway, that was it.

“And from our position, starting from the back, I think I was happy to just try to understand a bit more from our package, because at the moment, we know we were not displaying the performance that we should.

“And it's still not great, but at least there are a couple of good signs of performance."

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Gasly revealed that prior he’d had a long chat with race directors Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas on the matter of track limits, which has been a regular topic in FIA drivers’ briefings and GPDA meetings in recent weeks.

He said: “I spent 40 minutes with Niels and Eduardo this [Sunday] morning trying to discuss and find a way that everybody is happier.

“At the moment, they have a huge amount of work. They're not making their life very easy. Clearly in this Turn 5, they didn't have the right tools to police it in the most fair way possible.

“We just spoke about solutions going forward to have first a more consistent way of policing it, and making sure it's going in the right direction.

“They were quite open, I think, and expecting feedback. And I'll get back to all the drivers as well to see if over the next few weeks we can just try to find a way to also provide some solution for them to make it better."

Read Also:

Gasly indicated that Perez was fortunate that extra footage emerged that eventually exonerated him, whereas there was none that showed his offence: “Yeah, they were using CCTV and in my case, there was nothing else.

“Checo had these onboards. For whatever reason, I had a helmet cam, which didn't allow any other camera basically to check whether I was on track or not. I've seen the footage, and to me it was arguable.

"To me you either have the right tools to police in the fairest way, or in that case you should not do it. And that's what we discussed.

“I know that for next year, they're already looking at different options but unfortunately, I was the one paying the consequences of this happening this season."

shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo will use F1 summer break to build up “hunger”
Previous article

Ricciardo will use F1 summer break to build up “hunger”
Next article

Mercedes F1 must remain cautious after Hungarian GP ‘perfect storm’

Mercedes F1 must remain cautious after Hungarian GP ‘perfect storm’
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
McLaren set to end Ricciardo’s 2023 F1 deal to make way for Piastri
Formula 1

McLaren set to end Ricciardo’s 2023 F1 deal to make way for Piastri

Ricciardo will use F1 summer break to build up “hunger”
Formula 1

Ricciardo will use F1 summer break to build up “hunger”

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Latest news

McLaren set to end Ricciardo’s 2023 F1 deal to make way for Piastri
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren set to end Ricciardo’s 2023 F1 deal to make way for Piastri

The McLaren Formula 1 team has officially told Daniel Ricciardo that it intends to replace him with Oscar Piastri next year, Motorsport.com understands.

Why Haas update was more shrewd than just a Ferrari copy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Haas update was more shrewd than just a Ferrari copy

Haas introduced a substantial upgrade at the Hungarian Grand Prix as it looked to build on a pretty strong start to the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Alonso’s age a factor in why Alpine would not commit to long-term F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso’s age a factor in why Alpine would not commit to long-term F1 deal

Alpine says that uncertainty about the impact of age on Fernando Alonso’s performances in Formula 1 was why it didn’t want to offer him a guaranteed long-term contract.

Mercedes F1 must remain cautious after Hungarian GP ‘perfect storm’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 must remain cautious after Hungarian GP ‘perfect storm’

Mercedes Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff thinks his team needs to stay cautious about its pace deficit to Ferrari and Red Bull after believing it may have “landed in the perfect window” in Hungary.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move Prime

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move

Fernando Alonso’s bombshell switch to Aston Martin sent shockwaves through Formula 1, not least at Alpine that finds itself tangled in a contract standoff with Oscar Piastri. Not shy of a bold career move and with a CV punctuated by them, there were numerous hints that trouble was brewing.

Formula 1
22 h
The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships Prime

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships

OPINION: Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes look all but over after another strategic blunder in last week's Hungarian Grand Prix denied Charles Leclerc the chance to fight for victory, while handing it to chief rival Max Verstappen. The Scuderia now faces intense scrutiny over what it must now do to finally become a genuine factor in championship battles

Formula 1
Aug 3, 2022
The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision Prime

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision

OPINION: Sebastian Vettel is set to leave Formula 1 at the end of 2022 and will, rather shockingly, be replaced by Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin. But what about the final chapter of the other driver that defined the post-Michael Schumacher era? In Hungary, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his future in the context of Vettel’s upcoming departure, which offered clues on how long it will last.

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2022
Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing Prime

Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing

OPINION: With more potential venues than there are slots in future calendars, rumours have been circulating that the Monaco Grand Prix could be a casualty of F1’s expansion into new markets. But Mark Gallagher thinks this is highly unlikely.

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2022
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The Hungarian Grand Prix race result, after a dry race held without safety car conditions, bore little resemblance to what was anticipated after qualifying. While certain drivers were nullified by some iffy strategy calls, others shone to grasp opportunities afforded to them in the last F1 race before the summer break

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
Why Ferrari had the strategy shocker that helped Verstappen win Prime

Why Ferrari had the strategy shocker that helped Verstappen win

After Max Verstappen's difficult qualifying left him 10th on the grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix, few expected him to take an eighth victory of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Yet that's precisely what happened as Ferrari converted second and third on the grid into fourth and sixth at the flag with a bungled strategy that cost Charles Leclerc yet more ground in the title race.

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Prime

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Prime

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian GP...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.