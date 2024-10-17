Made for America: Special team liveries debuting at F1's US GP

As the Circuit of The Americas prepares to host the US Grand Prix for a 12th time, a trio of Formula One teams have made their way to the Lone Star State with fresh liveries.

The 19th race in the 2024 F1 calendar and the second of three to be hosted by the US this season — following a trip to Miami in May — Austin will mark another opportunity for Haas F1 Team to impress their home fans some 1,200 miles away from the team's base in North Carolina.

This time around, Haas has announced that Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen’s VF-24s will take to the 5.5-kilometer circuit sporting a unique take on their usual black, white, and red livery.

With stars and stripes across the front wing, hints of blue can also be seen throughout the design. Most notably, the fresh paintwork includes an eagle and star design on both side pods alongside the team’s logo.

The team revealed their bold new look on X, tweeting, “Made in America…Turning up to Texas with symbols of home.”

Aside from Haas, McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastriwill also take to the Texas tarmac donning striking new liveries.

McLaren United States GP livery Photo by: McLaren

The Woking-based team is adding a mirror-esque finish to the MCL38, with chrome adorning much of the side pods and airbox cover in celebration of their ongoing partnership with Google. Chrome will also be present on both Norris and Piastri’s race suits in Austin.

This will mark the second time this livery has been run by McLaren after it made its debut at the 2023 British Grand Prix.

According to the team, the decision to bring back the chrome livery is a continuation of their “Chrome Shines Again” campaign, which they say acts as a nod to “the iconic chrome from McLaren race cars of seasons past.”

However, the star of the show in Austin will arguably be Alpine. The Enstone team has partnered with sponsors Xbox on a thoroughly unique design for the upcoming grand prix, celebrating the impending release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle — which is slated for release in December.

Alpine F1 Team United States GP livery Photo by: Alpine

The A524’s bare carbon fiber heavy shell will be covered in torn sections of an aged map, reminiscent of those seen within the iconic movie franchise. The game’s logo also features just in front of the side pods, with the driver's numbers written in the same unique font on the nose.

Alpine’s “sunset orange” scheme including a world map will also be used on Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon’s one-off racing suits, as per F1.

“Working with the Xbox team to bring alive the incredible Indiana Jones and the Great Circle livery for the United States Grand Prix has been fantastic,” Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes said.

“The new look will be right at home in the Austin setting this weekend.”