Magnussen: 2023 a "new era" for Haas F1 thanks to fresh investment
Kevin Magnussen thinks his Haas Formula 1 team is entering a "new era" as the squad enjoys a boost from finally operating at the budget cap level.
Haas had gone through several lean years and decided to focus fully on the 2022 rules reset, employing the well-funded but inexperienced duo Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher to see through 2021.
While Mazepin was replaced by Magnussen on the eve of the 2021 season due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Haas has now made the conscious move of bringing in Nico Hulkenberg alongside him, shifting from two rookies to a pair of extremely experienced drivers in the space of two seasons.
The move coincides with the arrival of MoneyGram as Haas' new, big-money title sponsor, which has helped the team get to the budget cap.
Magnussen feels the team has been revitalised as it enters what he calls a "new era".
"Haas definitely has taken a step. It's a new era for the team that we're stepping into, I would say," he said when asked by Motorsport.com if Haas is well-placed to leap forward thanks to the fresh investment and an experienced driver line-up.
"It's exciting, we're heading in the right direction. And it's going to be exciting to see where we go."
"Everyone in the team can see that we're in a good place and getting closer to achieving the goals that we have for the team. And progress motivates everyone."
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, leaves the garage
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
While tight purse strings prevented Haas from introducing more than one significant upgrade last year, the team will now be able to pursue a more aggressive development strategy as it aims to improve on 2022's eighth place in the constructors' championship.
"Is very clear that we're better prepared for the season compared to where we were last year," Magnussen explained.
"We can go to every race, whether it be Baku or Monaco, and feel like we can optimise the car for the track.
"That's something that costs money, so just the fact that we have a little bit of a boost for everyone to get MoneyGram as a title sponsor shows that we were able to create an interest around the team last year to take that big step and get them on board.
"And hopefully that's going to be a big push."
Related video
Why F1's midfield looks too close to call in 2023
How Liberty is "playing long game" to help F1 teams make money
Latest news
How Gulf deal has boosted Williams commercial strategy
How Gulf deal has boosted Williams commercial strategy How Gulf deal has boosted Williams commercial strategy
Stroll to participate in F1 Bahrain GP weekend
Stroll to participate in F1 Bahrain GP weekend Stroll to participate in F1 Bahrain GP weekend
F1 teams can no longer use clever trick to keep new parts hidden
F1 teams can no longer use clever trick to keep new parts hidden F1 teams can no longer use clever trick to keep new parts hidden
Aston Martin unveils world’s fastest SUV as new F1 medical car
Aston Martin unveils world’s fastest SUV as new F1 medical car Aston Martin unveils world’s fastest SUV as new F1 medical car
The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
The rookie crop of F1 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door
The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery
Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery
Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?
Has Alonso chosen the right team? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?
How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing
F1's competitive order after Bahrain How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing
What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain
Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?
Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement? Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.