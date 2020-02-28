Magnussen: British GP bust-up made Haas stronger

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
202 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
223 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
245 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
259 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
272 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen: British GP bust-up made Haas stronger

shares
comments
Magnussen: British GP bust-up made Haas stronger
By:
Feb 28, 2020, 9:03 AM

Kevin Magnussen says last year's British Grand Prix bust-up, which is one of the highlights of the second season of Netflix's Drive to Survive series, actually ended up helping bring the team closer together.

The Dane is at the centre of big drama in the Haas episode when team boss Gunther Steiner gives him and teammate Romain Grosjean a dressing down after they clashed at the British Grand Prix.

Although the Netflix cameras were not present in Steiner's office during the heated exchange, the microphones do pick up what was said.

Steiner is heard saying: "I have fu**ing had enough of both of you. You let the fucking team down; me down, when I protected you all the time, and I am not fu**ing going in to who is right and who is wrong. I don't want 'oh he moved' and 'he moved' and all that fu**ing wank.

"Gene [Haas] spends how much fucking millions a year of his own fu**ing money and wants to pull the plug because you are two fu**ing idiots. I've not more to fu**ing say to you guys. If you don't like it. I don't need you here. Do not come back please."

Read Also:

As Magnussen leaves, he slams shut the office door – prompting another angry exchange between Steiner and Magnussen's trainer.

Reflecting on the events back then, Magnussen said that a lot of circumstances had all come together – but in the end, it proved to be an event that helped solidify relationships.

"It's a very exciting story and there was a very, very big episode when it happened," he said. "But, you know, because we were in such a low point with everything, that's where we really were getting depressed about the season not going right.

"There was a lot of shit going on in the background with sponsors, etc. And, you know, it all sort of just came together that weekend and we all lost a little bit.

"But it surely made us stronger. And it's gotten us closer together, and you would be surprised to see how it is in real life between us all."

Magnussen said that the ever-present Netflix cameras often managed to catch moments that teams and divers may not like shared.

"They're good at hiding," he said. "And getting things that you don't expect."

Asked if he had seen the Haas episode, Magnussen said: "I have seen the one that I'm in. And they didn't even put the bad things in!"

Next article
Bottas: Top teams playing "weird games" in testing

Previous article

Bottas: Top teams playing "weird games" in testing

Next article

Mercedes swaps engines after Thursday shutdown

Mercedes swaps engines after Thursday shutdown
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Kevin Magnussen
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
13 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
02:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
01:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars enduro to feature Holden world record attempt

2
Formula 1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

1h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo confirms plan to avoid Australian GP burn-out

4
Formula 1

Vettel pinpoints Ferrari's main weakness compared to rivals

5
Supercars

Triple Eight confirms control arm suspicions

Latest videos

Upgraded tech for week two - F1 2020 Test 2 | Tech Analysis 03:18
Formula 1

Upgraded tech for week two - F1 2020 Test 2 | Tech Analysis

Who's playing the field? F1 2020 Test 2 - DAY 1 | The Rundown 09:08
Formula 1

Who's playing the field? F1 2020 Test 2 - DAY 1 | The Rundown

The Red Bull suspension design that could change the game 01:52
Formula 1

The Red Bull suspension design that could change the game

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown 10:01
Formula 1

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown 07:03
Formula 1

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown

Latest news

Mercedes swaps engines after Thursday shutdown
F1

Mercedes swaps engines after Thursday shutdown

Magnussen: British GP bust-up made Haas stronger
F1

Magnussen: British GP bust-up made Haas stronger

Bottas: Top teams playing "weird games" in testing
F1

Bottas: Top teams playing "weird games" in testing

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens
F1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

Ricciardo confirms plan to avoid Australian GP burn-out
F1

Ricciardo confirms plan to avoid Australian GP burn-out

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.