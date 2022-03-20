Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Horner: Brutal Bahrain GP DNFs "worst nightmare" for Red Bull Next / Leclerc explains F1 tactics for beating Verstappen in Bahrain GP battles
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Magnussen: Fifth with "strongest midfield car" a "crazy" result

Kevin Magnussen believes Haas had the strongest Formula 1 car in the midfield in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, describing his fifth-place finish as "crazy".

James Newbold
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

Magnussen was dropped by Haas at the end of the 2020 season and spent last season in sportscar racing, contesting the full IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with Chip Ganassi Racing prior to signing a contract with Peugeot's nascent Le Mans Hypercar project.

But the Dane was recalled by Haas to replace the ousted Nikita Mazepin on the eve of the second F1 test in Bahrain and followed up the team's first Q3 appearance since 2019 with a remarkable run to fifth place as the leading midfield runner.

Magnussen, whose seat in the winning Ganassi Cadillac for Saturday's Sebring 12 Hours was taken by Neel Jani, was on course for seventh on his return before the late retirement of both Red Bulls elevated him to fifth - the team's best result since the 2018 Austrian Grand Prix.

Speaking after the race, Magnussen said: "That was a lot of fun, I enjoyed it a lot. It's so good to be back in this position, I've just got to say a massive well done to the team.

"I mean, we were the strongest car in the midfield, I could actually see the Mercedes almost the whole race. I know we got a safety car there at the end, so that helped a little on that, but it was just a different story to in the past.

"I keep saying this all weekend that I just can't believe this opportunity that I've got here. P5 today, crazy."

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Magnussen acknowledged that his neck was feeling "pretty stiff" but said he was "better than I thought I would be" from a fitness perspective.

"I was worried I would be way more tired," he said.

"But sometimes when you're in a good position, you get some extra energy and I certainly - I was fine."

Magnussen said however that the team is not getting carried away by its showing in Bahrain, and said it will remain focused on the midfield battle in the races to come.

"The midfield is our focus and we know we got lucky today with the Red Bulls," he said.

"If we can finish P7 in Jeddah, then it's the same as today basically. We were just lucky today getting four more points than we would have with a P7."

Read Also:

Magnussen explained that he "used the tyres too hard" in his opening stint which caused him to pit two laps earlier than planned, but managed to extend his second stint - also on soft tyres - by the same amount to get back onto the team's original strategy.

"So [we] managed that really well with the engineers, getting the right amount of pushing in the critical corners and all that," he said.

"I'm certainly getting more into it, but I think everyone is now with these cars, just learning more, getting more on top of it.

"It's always like, if you put a shoe on that fits you, then when you start walking it still gets better, so it's a bit like that."

shares
comments

Related video

Horner: Brutal Bahrain GP DNFs "worst nightmare" for Red Bull
Previous article

Horner: Brutal Bahrain GP DNFs "worst nightmare" for Red Bull
Next article

Leclerc explains F1 tactics for beating Verstappen in Bahrain GP battles

Leclerc explains F1 tactics for beating Verstappen in Bahrain GP battles
Load comments
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
Friday favourite: Why McNish remains enthralled by unforgiving Suzuka
Formula 1

Friday favourite: Why McNish remains enthralled by unforgiving Suzuka

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Bristol Prime
NASCAR Cup

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

F1 champion Button to race in Nitro Rallycross series with Xite
Rallycross

F1 champion Button to race in Nitro Rallycross series with Xite

Kevin Magnussen More from
Kevin Magnussen
Magnussen: Missed F1 starting set-up put Haas on back foot Australian GP
Formula 1

Magnussen: Missed F1 starting set-up put Haas on back foot

Magnussen: Certain Melbourne F1 track changes "over the top" Australian GP
Formula 1

Magnussen: Certain Melbourne F1 track changes "over the top"

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
Haas rejects Uralkali request to repay F1 sponsorship money Australian GP
Formula 1

Haas rejects Uralkali request to repay F1 sponsorship money

Top five American F1 teams ranked: Haas, Penske and more
Formula 1

Top five American F1 teams ranked: Haas, Penske and more

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
4 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
Apr 17, 2022
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.