All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Miami GP

Magnussen: Miami F1 sprint penalties “deserved” for “stupid tactics”

Kevin Magnussen says his four Miami Grand Prix Formula 1 sprint race penalties were “well deserved” for his “stupid tactics” racing Lewis Hamilton, but reckons his actions saved points for Haas.

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, puts on his helmet

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Magnussen was handed three 10-second time additions for repeatedly leaving the track and gaining advantages, plus one five-second penalty and a black-and-white warning flag for additional track-limits abuse during the 19-lap contest around the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday afternoon. He has been summoned by the stewards over alleged unsportsmanlike behaviour.

Read Also:

His actions all took place against Hamilton while they ran adrift of Nico Hulkenberg, who went on to take two points for Haas with seventh place as Hamilton was delayed by Magnussen’s actions.

These included cutting the track’s tight chicane and twice going off track while fighting Hamilton closely – at one point barging into the Mercedes’ right-hand side.

“All the penalties were well deserved,” Magnussen told Sky Sports F1 post-race. “No doubt about it.

“But I had to play the game again. I was in a very good position behind Nico there. At the beginning of the race I gained a lot positions, was up in P8 and protecting well from Lewis because I had DRS from Nico and had good pace.

“But then Nico cut the chicane and I lost the DRS [on lap six in an incident that was not investigated].

“Nico could’ve given that back to give me the DRS to protect because then we would’ve easily been P7-P8. Instead, I was really vulnerable to Lewis [and we] started fighting like crazy.”

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Magnussen also said he had to drive “to create the gap like I did in Jeddah” – where he was twice penalised during his efforts to hold up the cars of Haas’s midfield rivals as Hulkenberg escaped ahead to finish 10th.

“I started using these stupid tactics, which I don’t like doing,” he added. “But, at the end of the day, I did my job as a team player.

“Nico scored his points because I got that gap for him. Lewis and Tsunoda couldn’t catch him. Not the way I like to go racing, at all, but [was] what I had to do today.”

Magnussen eventually allowed Hamilton to pass by, after their Turn 11 clash on lap 14 that had meant Tsunoda’s RB slipped ahead of the Mercedes.

Hamilton would later repass Tsunoda on the final lap but lost the sprint race’s final point as he was hit with a post-race penalty for speeding in the pitlane during the early safety car period and so fell to 16th.

Read Also:

Magnussen currently has five penalty points on his license following his collision with Yuki Tsunoda in the Chinese GP.

If he were to be handed two points for each incident in the Miami sprint, he would be on 13 points and facing a race ban as the threshold for such a sanction is 12.

Motorsport.com has approached the FIA for clarification on where Magnussen’s penalty points total now stands.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Alonso: Hamilton will escape penalty for Turn 1 clash "because he's not Spanish"
Next article Hamilton: Magnussen’s honesty over his "stupid" tactics "pretty cool"

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
What the sprint race and qualifying tell us about the 2024 F1 Miami GP

What the sprint race and qualifying tell us about the 2024 F1 Miami GP

Formula 1
Miami GP
What the sprint race and qualifying tell us about the 2024 F1 Miami GP
F1 Miami GP: Verstappen fends off Leclerc for pole again

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen fends off Leclerc for pole again

Formula 1
Miami GP
F1 Miami GP: Verstappen fends off Leclerc for pole again
No Verstappen domination without Imola 1994? How Senna's death is still influencing current F1

No Verstappen domination without Imola 1994? How Senna's death is still influencing current F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
No Verstappen domination without Imola 1994? How Senna's death is still influencing current F1
Lewis Hamilton
More from
Lewis Hamilton
Why Hamilton escaped sanction for his “fast arrival” in Miami Turn 1 clash

Why Hamilton escaped sanction for his “fast arrival” in Miami Turn 1 clash

Formula 1
Miami GP
Why Hamilton escaped sanction for his “fast arrival” in Miami Turn 1 clash
Hamilton: Magnussen’s honesty over his "stupid" tactics "pretty cool"

Hamilton: Magnussen’s honesty over his "stupid" tactics "pretty cool"

Formula 1
Miami GP
Hamilton: Magnussen’s honesty over his "stupid" tactics "pretty cool"
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The status factor that made Ferrari impossible for Hamilton to turn down

Latest news

Miami GP revamps pre-race show without 2023-style F1 driver introductions

Miami GP revamps pre-race show without 2023-style F1 driver introductions

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Miami GP revamps pre-race show without 2023-style F1 driver introductions
Di Giannantonio would "never go back" from F1-like current MotoGP bikes

Di Giannantonio would "never go back" from F1-like current MotoGP bikes

MGP MotoGP
Di Giannantonio would "never go back" from F1-like current MotoGP bikes
Why peaky F1 tyres caused 'acts of desperation' in Miami GP qualifying

Why peaky F1 tyres caused 'acts of desperation' in Miami GP qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Why peaky F1 tyres caused 'acts of desperation' in Miami GP qualifying
Miami F1 track layout and tyres make it hard to judge McLaren updates - Norris

Miami F1 track layout and tyres make it hard to judge McLaren updates - Norris

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Miami F1 track layout and tyres make it hard to judge McLaren updates - Norris

Prime

Discover prime content
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By James Allen
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jonathan Noble
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia