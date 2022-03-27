Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Steiner: Rush job to fix Schumacher’s F1 car risked Australia hopes Next / Hulkenberg: Saudi Arabian GP will be hardest race of my F1 career
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Magnussen says his neck "just broke in Q3" in Jeddah

Haas Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen expects his Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to be compromised by a neck problem that emerged in qualifying and cost him a better grid position.

Adam Cooper
By:

After a year out of F1, Magnussen has had only a limited time to step up his physical preparation to the required level after landing the Haas drive at the last minute.

Although he had no real problems in Bahrain, the forces involved in driving around the Jeddah track tipped him over the edge come qualifying.

He believes that he could have been in trouble even earlier in the weekend had his mileage not been limited by car issues on Friday.

Magnussen reckons he could have qualified as high as fifth, but neck trouble became an issue in Q3 and he had to settle for 10th.

"I'm glad I didn't have that preparation because my neck would be done already before qualifying," he said.

"My neck just broke in Q3, I just couldn't drive it anymore, so it's tough for that.

"When you've been out of an F1 car for a year and a track like this - a great track, it's nothing towards the track – but I'm just not prepared for it.

"I'm glad I've got perhaps one of the best physios in the world here with me, Thomas [Jorgensen], and he'll be able to do his magic hopefully."

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, with Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, with Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Magnussen conceded that as the race progresses, he is likely to have to lean his head on the headrest, which was already the case in Q3.

"You rest your head on the headrest, but you lose so much feeling for the car, and also visually you're looking in the wrong direction, so it's not great.

"And that's what I was forced to do because my neck just wouldn't hold it. So yeah, the car was great, I think the car had a P5 in it but I only had a P10.

"I've never driven this track and I got three laps in FP2 and then I got a normal FP3. That's not great but as I said, I really like the track and it came quickly."

Magnussen also admitted it would be frustrating to have a potentially strong race compromised.

"Yeah, for sure, because I think this is one of my tracks and also the car is just fantastic here. I hope I can be a good shape tomorrow and I'll just have to get all the fighting will out that I have got tomorrow in the race," he said.

"You go a bit slower in the race, so then it helps a lot, it's just these speeds, Turns 6 and 7 and 8 and 9, it's just hell when you haven't driven an F1 car for a year."

Magnussen also said he was concerned when he came across the crashed car of Mick Schumacher in Q2, slowing down to check on his teammate.

"When you see where he lost it and how he hit, the angle was so bad and it's just pure concrete. And you can see the whole car was torn apart.

"So that must have been a crazy accident for him, and it's just crazy that you can walk away like that from a crash like that. Just so thankful for the safety in these cars and that we will be able to speak to Mick tonight and be able to give him a huge and a pat on the shoulder. It's just fantastic."

Read Also:

Asked about safety concerns at the track, he said: "I'm not the right person to ask. This is racing, this is what it's like. When you see crashes like that, it hurts a lot and it's terrible to see. There's a guy in there that you don't know the condition of, and it's such a relief when you hear that he's OK.

"But honestly this is one of the best tracks that I've ever driven. And I wouldn't change. Of course if we could make it safer, great. But I don't know."

shares
comments
Steiner: Rush job to fix Schumacher’s F1 car risked Australia hopes
Previous article

Steiner: Rush job to fix Schumacher’s F1 car risked Australia hopes
Next article

Hulkenberg: Saudi Arabian GP will be hardest race of my F1 career

Hulkenberg: Saudi Arabian GP will be hardest race of my F1 career
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

Why Ferrari has stayed in front despite its no F1 upgrades approach
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Ferrari has stayed in front despite its no F1 upgrades approach

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Kevin Magnussen More from
Kevin Magnussen
Magnussen: Missed F1 starting set-up put Haas on back foot Australian GP
Formula 1

Magnussen: Missed F1 starting set-up put Haas on back foot

Magnussen: Certain Melbourne F1 track changes "over the top" Australian GP
Formula 1

Magnussen: Certain Melbourne F1 track changes "over the top"

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
23 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.