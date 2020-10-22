Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
13 Hours
:
36 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen should not give up on F1 dream, says father Jan

shares
comments
Magnussen should not give up on F1 dream, says father Jan
By:

Sportscar ace and former Formula 1 racer Jan Magnussen is advising his son Kevin Magnussen to investigate opportunities in IndyCar and WEC, but also seek F1 rides in 2022.

Magnussen announced this morning that this fourth season with Haas F1 would be his last, just minutes after teammate Romain Grosjean declared that he too is leaving the American squad.

Magnussen later said that he was interested in a possible switch to the NTT IndyCar Series, and that he was not keen on the idea of taking a sabbatical.

Several former open-wheel drivers who have been forced to give up on the single-seater dream due to budgetary issues have gone on to successful and long careers in sportscars and/or touring cars, particularly when allied with a longstanding marque. Jan Magnussen is one such example, driving for Corvette Racing from 2004 through 2019, earning two IMSA GT titles and four GT-class Le Mans 24 Hour wins.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he would advise his son to follow that path, Magnussen said, “Hmm, for sure, but he doesn’t have to let go of single-seaters.

“For next season he is not going to be with Haas any more but I don’t think he’s ready yet to give up on the F1 dream.

“It’s unlikely that he’ll have a race seat for next year but there’s also 2022, which should be an exciting year in F1 with the new rules. I don’t know if there are opportunities for that year, but Kevin needs to make sure if there is or isn’t, so nothing slips through his fingers.

“I am advising Kevin to really figure out what he wants, what’s most important, and then go for that. He’s been very vocal that he wants to win races but also it has to be in something meaningful, so I do believe that he needs to go for the best opportunities he can find in either IndyCar or in the WEC. And then he needs to make his mind up on what he wants the most, and go all in on that.”

Although most IndyCar seats currently available would require Magnussen to bring sponsorship, Jan said: “Funding is a problem everywhere in the world right now – which is coincidentally why he’s in the situation that he is right now!

“There are opportunities in IndyCar, I know he’s talking to teams over there. But he also needs to be looking a little bit wider where are the opportunities and go for that.”

“In the WEC there is also some exciting stuff happening, with new manufacturers coming in, new rules with the hypercars and all that. So if he can hook up with a manufacturer, then definitely he should look at that series.”

IndyCar has an open test on November 2 at Barber Motorsports Park, just one day after the Formula 1 Grand Prix at Imola, and while Jan says Kevin therefore won’t be able to make it out to Alabama in time, he added, “That would have been a very opportune time to go and try an IndyCar.

“Right now he needs to concentrate on finishing the F1 season off the best he can and kind of do some self-promotion by doing well in the last few races. Then he needs to look for opportunities like that one you mention and try an IndyCar, see what he thinks, and also look for similar in the WEC.

“He’s open for anything, but he’s also trying to make his mind up about what is most important.

“It is tough, it is a shame but that’s the way things go in this sport sometimes. He’ll get over it and move on to something else.”

Related video

Mercedes to run without DAS at Portuguese GP

Previous article

Mercedes to run without DAS at Portuguese GP

Next article

Mercedes makes power unit part changes after Bottas failure

Mercedes makes power unit part changes after Bottas failure
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , IndyCar , WEC
Drivers Kevin Magnussen
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Grosjean, Magnussen dropped "for financial reasons" by Haas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean, Magnussen dropped "for financial reasons" by Haas

Alex Marquez: I’ve “started to understand” Honda criticisms
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Alex Marquez: I’ve “started to understand” Honda criticisms

Hamilton baffled FIA picked Petrov as F1 steward
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton baffled FIA picked Petrov as F1 steward

Berger expects Mercedes to return to DTM with GT3 rules
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Berger expects Mercedes to return to DTM with GT3 rules

Top Stories of 2019, #17: Cheating row rocks Supercars
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

Top Stories of 2019, #17: Cheating row rocks Supercars

Rogers: GRM was 'held to ransom' by Supercars
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Rogers: GRM was 'held to ransom' by Supercars

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha won’t replace Rossi for second Aragon MotoGP race

No team orders at Ducati despite Aragon GP bust-up
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

No team orders at Ducati despite Aragon GP bust-up

Latest news

Mercedes makes power unit part changes after Bottas failure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes makes power unit part changes after Bottas failure

Magnussen should not give up on F1 dream, says father Jan
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen should not give up on F1 dream, says father Jan

Mercedes to run without DAS at Portuguese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes to run without DAS at Portuguese GP

Hamilton baffled FIA picked Petrov as F1 steward
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton baffled FIA picked Petrov as F1 steward

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grosjean, Magnussen dropped "for financial reasons" by Haas

2
MotoGP

Alex Marquez: I’ve “started to understand” Honda criticisms

3
Formula 1

Hamilton baffled FIA picked Petrov as F1 steward

2h
4
DTM

Berger expects Mercedes to return to DTM with GT3 rules

5
Supercars

Top Stories of 2019, #17: Cheating row rocks Supercars

Latest news

Mercedes makes power unit part changes after Bottas failure
Formula 1

Mercedes makes power unit part changes after Bottas failure

Magnussen should not give up on F1 dream, says father Jan
Formula 1

Magnussen should not give up on F1 dream, says father Jan

Mercedes to run without DAS at Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Mercedes to run without DAS at Portuguese GP

Hamilton baffled FIA picked Petrov as F1 steward
Formula 1

Hamilton baffled FIA picked Petrov as F1 steward

Verstappen: Mercedes R&D approach not right for Red Bull
Formula 1

Verstappen: Mercedes R&D approach not right for Red Bull

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners 02:53
Formula 1
2h

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners

Red Bull RB16 front wing 00:55
Formula 1

Red Bull RB16 front wing

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest F1 moments 04:56
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest F1 moments

PETRONAS F1 Portuguese GP Track Guide: Portimão First Laps 01:45
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Portuguese GP Track Guide: Portimão First Laps

What Do The Formula 1 Team Logos Mean? 04:01
Formula 1

What Do The Formula 1 Team Logos Mean?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.