Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar Next / Binotto F1 exclusive: "Each single day" is difficult but Ferrari is united
Formula 1 News

Magnussen still pinching himself about F1 comeback

Kevin Magnussen says he has gained a new appreciation for the privilege of being a Formula 1 driver over the course of his 2022 comeback season.

By:
, Richard Asher
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Magnussen still pinching himself about F1 comeback

Magnussen left F1 at the end of 2020 after not being retained by Haas.

The Dane moved into sportscar racing, only to make a shock return to grand prix racing with Haas for this year after Nikita Mazepin’s contract was terminated following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the end of its sponsorship deal with Uralkali.

Magnussen made an ideal start to his comeback season by registering a fifth-place finish at the opener in Bahrain, and has led Haas’s efforts so far this year.

“I would still have to pinch myself,” Magnussen told Motorsport.com in an interview ahead of the summer break.

“It's such a big thing to get to be a Formula 1 driver. That's one of the things I really started realising last year when I wasn't in it.

“When you see from the outside…you realise how many people watch it and how many people talk about it during the race weekends at home. So I started to really appreciate that and it kind of hit me, how big it is.

“Then to come back into it, I appreciate it much more being at every race. I pay attention to how many spectators there are and how big it is.”

Though the going has been much tougher since then, with an eighth place in Austria his next-best showing, Magnussen said he felt vindicated in his decision to take up Haas F1 chief Gunther Steiner on his offer to return to the team.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The all-new regulations for 2022, which promised a shake-up amongst the teams, played a role in Magnussen’s decision.

“I think that if there hadn't been that whole thing about the new regs and if Haas had been where they were last year, and the rules would have continued like this for another five years, I would have probably hesitated,” Magnussen said.

“But I really saw it as an opportunity. There were no guarantees, Gunther didn't promise anything. But he explained what they've done and how they spent their focus in the last couple of years.

“When I was here even in 2020, it was already clear that that would be the plan. So I was excited about that and I thought, yeah, this could be good.”

To accept his Haas seat, Magnussen had to cancel his sportscar contracts with Peugeot, Cadillac and Chip Ganassi Racing - and, in all likelihood, the opportunity to keep competing at the sharp end on a regular basis.

The chances of picking up the F1 victory that has eluded him since his debut with McLaren in 2014 remain slim with Haas, but Magnussen said he has no regrets.

“I've said many times, actually, last year was kind of one of the best years of my life,” Magnussen said.

“I was excited to get back to fighting for pole position and race wins every weekend. But there's only one Formula 1. Nothing else is like Formula 1.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar
Previous article

Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar
Next article

Binotto F1 exclusive: "Each single day" is difficult but Ferrari is united

Binotto F1 exclusive: "Each single day" is difficult but Ferrari is united
Kevin Magnussen More from
Kevin Magnussen
The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat Prime
Formula 1

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

Magnussen "a little anxious" about Haas Hungary F1 update Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Magnussen "a little anxious" about Haas Hungary F1 update

Schumacher: Hamilton fight in Austria F1 sprint “shouldn’t have happened” Austrian GP
Formula 1

Schumacher: Hamilton fight in Austria F1 sprint “shouldn’t have happened”

Latest news

Top 10 Brabham drivers ranked: Piquet, Lauda, Gurney and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top 10 Brabham drivers ranked: Piquet, Lauda, Gurney and more

Its 30 years since the Brabham team started its last world championship grand prix. Time to pick out the best drivers of the once-great Formula 1 squad.

Bottas feels greater "human effect" on F1 car performance at Alfa Romeo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas feels greater "human effect" on F1 car performance at Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas feels he is able to have a greater "human effect" on the performance of his Alfa Romeo Formula 1 car compared to what he found at Mercedes.

Hamilton's F1 commitment never wavered despite struggles - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton's F1 commitment never wavered despite struggles - Wolff

Toto Wolff says Lewis Hamilton’s commitment to Mercedes never wavered despite its early-season struggles, meaning he gave no consideration to sounding out other Formula 1 drivers about a drive.

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Prime

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
7 h
Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Prime

Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate and devoid of the usual racing driver airs and graces, Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Prime

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Prime

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time F1 champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24. And now it’s happening again at his current team

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

OPINION: Ferrari's numerous strategy blunders, as well as some of his own mistakes, have cost Charles Leclerc dearly in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle in the first half of the season. Though he is locked into a deal with Ferrari, few could blame Leclerc if he ultimately wanted to look elsewhere - just as Lewis Hamilton did with McLaren 10 years prior.

Formula 1
Aug 9, 2022
The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat Prime

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

After being ditched by McLaren earlier in his F1 career Sergio Perez fought his way back into a seat with a leading team. BEN EDWARDS thinks the same could be happening to another member of the current grid

Formula 1
Aug 8, 2022
How studying Schumacher helped make Coulthard a McLaren F1 mainstay Prime

How studying Schumacher helped make Coulthard a McLaren F1 mainstay

Winner of 13 grands prix including Monaco and survivor of a life-changing plane crash, David Coulthard could be forgiven for having eased into a quiet retirement – but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, in fact he’s busier than ever, running an award-winning media company and championing diversity in motor racing. Not bad for someone who, by his own admission, wasn’t quite the fastest driver of his generation…

Formula 1
Aug 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.