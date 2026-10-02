Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Marc Marquez vows to go on "attack" after declaring Pedro Acosta fastest at Japanese GP

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Marc Marquez vows to go on "attack" after declaring Pedro Acosta fastest at Japanese GP

"Make all mistakes now" – Why Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar want Red Bull to experiment for 2027

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
"Make all mistakes now" – Why Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar want Red Bull to experiment for 2027

Flavio Briatore moves on from Franco Colapinto crash: 'I was upset but the past is the past'

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Flavio Briatore moves on from Franco Colapinto crash: 'I was upset but the past is the past'

Alex Rins jokes “I sh*t my pants” as Jack Miller gives him MotoGP taxi ride

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Alex Rins jokes “I sh*t my pants” as Jack Miller gives him MotoGP taxi ride

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Charles Leclerc tops FP2, Mercedes out of top five

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Charles Leclerc tops FP2, Mercedes out of top five

Pedro Acosta enjoying "quite similar feeling" to 2024 Motegi MotoGP pole

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Pedro Acosta enjoying "quite similar feeling" to 2024 Motegi MotoGP pole

Fred Vasseur calls for Ferrari unity: Pointing fingers would be "big mistake"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Fred Vasseur calls for Ferrari unity: Pointing fingers would be "big mistake"

MotoGP Japanese GP: Alex Marquez heads red-flagged practice at Motegi

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
MotoGP Japanese GP: Alex Marquez heads red-flagged practice at Motegi
Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

"Make all mistakes now" – Why Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar want Red Bull to experiment for 2027

According to both Red Bull drivers, the final races of 2026 are ideal for experimenting and learning as much as possible for the next F1 season, when Red Bull wants to be fighting for the world title again

Ronald Vording
Ronald Vording
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

With seven or eight Formula 1 weekends remaining in 2026 – depending on the situation in the Middle East – Red Bull has just two objectives left: preventing 2026 from becoming the team’s first winless year since 2015 and, secondly, learning as much as possible ahead of next season.

Regarding the first objective, Verstappen has said on multiple occasions that Baku was theoretically Red Bull’s best chance due to the layout and because Mercedes could not yet count on its long-awaited upgrade, but learning for 2027 is arguably even more important according to the four-time world champion.

"We have to wait a little bit now in the coming races to see how our car is going to perform, which is probably also quite good for us, to see all these different kinds of tracks", Verstappen said.

"We’ll probably learn a lot over these coming races of what we need for next year, and what we want to do with the car.

"We’re not fighting for the championship anyway, so for us it’s a big learning curve. But, of course, the last few weekends have already been a lot better than the start of the season."

When Motorsport.com asks team-mate Isack Hadjar about the main goal for the remainder of this year, he also points to the learning process for 2027. According to the driver who has ended the curse of Red Bull’s second seat, that even takes precedence over individual race results.

"It’s good. It should be eight races to the end and there’s no pressure. It’s not like we’re fighting for any championship. Now we have eight races to learn as much as we can", the Frenchman said.

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

"We have to try all the things, make all the mistakes now and do all the learning to arrive in 2027 ready to roll and start on high. That’s the target and that’s the spirit in the team.

"So now we go all in until the end and see what we can learn from it."

Verstappen has already revealed that he has ideas about "bigger changes" for Red Bull’s 2027 car, things that need to be adjusted in order to become more competitive again and to prevent the "car degradation" from returning next year.

Those are all changes that can no longer be made to the RB22 during the current campaign, partly related to the limitations of the current chassis and partly because of the budget cap.

The Baku package was Red Bull’s final significant upgrade for this year’s challenger, although Verstappen has expressed his satisfaction with it.

"That was a decent step, yeah," the Dutchman said. "But for next year, if we really want to compete, we need to make a much bigger step. And that applies to everything: the car, the power unit, everything."

When it was pointed out by this website that Red Bull cannot do much to the power unit without an ADUO token, Verstappen reacted: "That’s true, but of course we can still fine-tune things."

When Hadjar was asked whether, like Verstappen, he already had certain ideas about what needs to be structurally different for the RB23, he concluded with a telling smile: "Yes, absolutely. And we are mostly aligned on those things."

Photos from F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia- Friday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Performers play trumpets

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren, Sergio Perez, Cadillac

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Fan waves Malaysian flag

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Mercedes engineers, Mercedes garage

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes; George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team; Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Friday, in photos
Formula 1
36
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Isack Hadjar jokes he did a "good job on the couch" during F1 injury layoff
Next article Max Verstappen explains FP2 decision as he sends cautious Red Bull message to fans

Top Comments
More from
Ronald Vording

Max Verstappen laughs off Malaysian heat concerns: "Months of preparation to not give an F!"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Max Verstappen laughs off Malaysian heat concerns: "Months of preparation to not give an F!"

The hidden F1 performance differentiator nobody is talking about in 2026

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
The hidden F1 performance differentiator nobody is talking about in 2026

Isack Hadjar confirms Red Bull grid penalty for F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Isack Hadjar confirms Red Bull grid penalty for F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia
More from
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen to make GT3 return against Valentino Rossi, race on seven weekends in a row

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Max Verstappen to make GT3 return against Valentino Rossi, race on seven weekends in a row

F1 driver contracts: How long is each driver tied down for?

Formula 1
Formula 1
F1 driver contracts: How long is each driver tied down for?

How Kimi Antonelli is proving unbeatable, even when he's beaten

Formula 1
Spanish GP
How Kimi Antonelli is proving unbeatable, even when he's beaten
More from
Red Bull Racing

What the drivers are expecting from F1's return to Sepang

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
What the drivers are expecting from F1's return to Sepang

Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"

Baku late-race chaos almost costs George Russell victory over Max Verstappen

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Baku late-race chaos almost costs George Russell victory over Max Verstappen

Latest news

Marc Marquez vows to go on "attack" after declaring Pedro Acosta fastest at Japanese GP

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP
Marc Marquez vows to go on "attack" after declaring Pedro Acosta fastest at Japanese GP

"Make all mistakes now" – Why Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar want Red Bull to experiment for 2027

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
"Make all mistakes now" – Why Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar want Red Bull to experiment for 2027

Flavio Briatore moves on from Franco Colapinto crash: 'I was upset but the past is the past'

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Flavio Briatore moves on from Franco Colapinto crash: 'I was upset but the past is the past'

Alex Rins jokes “I sh*t my pants” as Jack Miller gives him MotoGP taxi ride

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP
Alex Rins jokes “I sh*t my pants” as Jack Miller gives him MotoGP taxi ride

Feature

Discover prime content

The hidden F1 performance differentiator nobody is talking about in 2026

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Ronald Vording
The hidden F1 performance differentiator nobody is talking about in 2026

As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Filip Cleeren
As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?

Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the passes

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the passes

The problem with Ferrari’s endless team principal speculation

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The problem with Ferrari’s endless team principal speculation