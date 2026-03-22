Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Jorge Martin on Aprilia's Brazil GP chances: 'We are a step away from Ducati'

MotoGP
Brazil GP
Jorge Martin on Aprilia's Brazil GP chances: 'We are a step away from Ducati'

How a British rising star has become a European champion

Feature
General
Feature
How a British rising star has become a European champion

Cadillac’s unexpected April F1 break will be “quite beneficial”

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Cadillac’s unexpected April F1 break will be “quite beneficial”

Why Marc Marquez is still not at 2025 MotoGP level despite Brazil sprint win

MotoGP
Brazil GP
Why Marc Marquez is still not at 2025 MotoGP level despite Brazil sprint win

Mario Andretti shares early verdict on Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez at Cadillac: "A bit rusty"

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Mario Andretti shares early verdict on Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez at Cadillac: "A bit rusty"

Why Haas is the early surprise of F1 2026

Formula 1
Why Haas is the early surprise of F1 2026

Racing Bulls show off stunning special Japanese GP livery at Red Bull Tokyo Drift event

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Racing Bulls show off stunning special Japanese GP livery at Red Bull Tokyo Drift event

Fabio Quartararo explains how he pulled off Brazilian GP sprint result despite 12km/h deficit

MotoGP
Brazil GP
Fabio Quartararo explains how he pulled off Brazilian GP sprint result despite 12km/h deficit
Formula 1 Chinese GP

Mario Andretti shares early verdict on Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez at Cadillac: "A bit rusty"

Mario Andretti has admitted Cadillac’s drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, are still shaking off some rust as the team battles early performance issues in its debut season

Lydia Mee
Published:
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Lars Baron / Getty Images

1978 Formula 1 champion Mario Andretti, who is on the board of directors of the Cadillac F1 team, has admitted that Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez are a "bit rusty" after taking a year out of the series.

The American outfit joined the grid in 2026 as the 11th team with the experienced driver line-up of the former Red Bull and Mercedes drivers. Both Bottas and Perez lost their full-time seats with Sauber and Red Bull at the end of 2024. While Bottas returned to his former team, Mercedes, as a reserve driver for 2025, Perez took the year completely out of the championship.

During an appearance on the Drive to Wynn podcast, Andretti explained: "The main thing that really interests me is, I want to hear from the drivers, and that’s really what it’s all about.

"To be honest with you, I think they’re both just a little bit rusty. They’ve both been out of the cockpit for at least one season. With the new package and everything else, they’re being very careful, you know, just to participate, and not set anything back by maybe going out there and creating more work that’s needed.

"But the initial comments, clearly, I think we’re lacking some downforce, especially rear stability. That’s what I keep hearing from both of them and things like that.

"And the other side is to totally try to understand how to take advantage of the power unit for what the delivery is, between keeping the battery charge and all that sort of thing.

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

"But that’s not only the problem that we have. We’re not the only ones who have that issue. Outside of, say, Mercedes and Ferrari, it seems like everybody else is searching deeply how to really maximise their situation.

"It’s going to be an interesting progress of the season, as to see who really puts their arms around it all.

"As a driver, I think, to be able to extract everything out of the chassis itself, now, all of a sudden, you’ve got to relearn how to use the throttle, how to use everything. So I’m not sure I am envying the drivers at the moment. I’m almost happy that I’m on the sideline."

Cadillac currently sits 10th in the constructors' standings.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why Haas is the early surprise of F1 2026
Next article Cadillac’s unexpected April F1 break will be “quite beneficial”

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Racing Bulls show off stunning special Japanese GP livery at Red Bull Tokyo Drift event

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Racing Bulls show off stunning special Japanese GP livery at Red Bull Tokyo Drift event

F1 announces 2026 Sim Racing World Championship season opener at DreamHack Birmingham

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 announces 2026 Sim Racing World Championship season opener at DreamHack Birmingham

Sebastian Vettel and Tom Clarkson to run London Marathon for two F1-related charities

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Sebastian Vettel and Tom Clarkson to run London Marathon for two F1-related charities
More from
Valtteri Bottas

Cadillac’s unexpected April F1 break will be “quite beneficial”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Cadillac’s unexpected April F1 break will be “quite beneficial”

Sergio Perez called out for "audacious" move on Valtteri Bottas in China: "Not a good bit of driving"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Sergio Perez called out for "audacious" move on Valtteri Bottas in China: "Not a good bit of driving"

Cadillac F1 drivers clash in Chinese GP, Sergio Perez apologises to Valtteri Bottas

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Cadillac F1 drivers clash in Chinese GP, Sergio Perez apologises to Valtteri Bottas
More from
Cadillac-Ferrari

Sergio Perez pokes fun at F1 "Mario Kart" references: 'I need the mushroom'

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Sergio Perez pokes fun at F1 "Mario Kart" references: 'I need the mushroom'

Sergio Perez struck by technical failure Cadillac’s had for “far too long”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Sergio Perez struck by technical failure Cadillac’s had for “far too long”

Exclusive: Mario Andretti blown away by 'unexpected' Cadillac F1 chassis tribute

Formula 1
Australian GP
Exclusive: Mario Andretti blown away by 'unexpected' Cadillac F1 chassis tribute

Latest news

Jorge Martin on Aprilia's Brazil GP chances: 'We are a step away from Ducati'

MotoGP
Brazil GP
Jorge Martin on Aprilia's Brazil GP chances: 'We are a step away from Ducati'

How a British rising star has become a European champion

Feature
General
Feature
How a British rising star has become a European champion

Cadillac’s unexpected April F1 break will be “quite beneficial”

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Cadillac’s unexpected April F1 break will be “quite beneficial”

Why Marc Marquez is still not at 2025 MotoGP level despite Brazil sprint win

MotoGP
Brazil GP
Why Marc Marquez is still not at 2025 MotoGP level despite Brazil sprint win

Feature

Discover prime content

What the FIA could tweak in F1’s 2026 rules – and what it can’t

Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What the FIA could tweak in F1’s 2026 rules – and what it can’t

From ramped up F1 techno trickery to an old-school flashing oil light

Formula 1
By Maurice Hamilton
From ramped up F1 techno trickery to an old-school flashing oil light

‘Piedi per terra’ – the serious message behind Toto Wolff’s joke with Italian media

Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Ronald Vording
‘Piedi per terra’ – the serious message behind Toto Wolff’s joke with Italian media

Top 10 great lost F1 wins

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 great lost F1 wins
View more