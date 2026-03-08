Skip to main content

Formula 1 Australian GP

Mario Andretti shares pride in Cadillac F1 project as he sets realistic target for Australian GP

Mario Andretti says Cadillac’s first Australian Grand Prix would count as a major early success if Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas simply finish the team’s Formula 1 debut race

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Mario Andretti

Mario Andretti

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

1978 Formula 1 champion Mario Andretti has explained that it would be a "huge victory" for the Cadillac F1 team if both Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez complete the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Andretti, who serves on the board of directors of the American outfit, shared his pride in what the team has achieved up to this point to arrive at the first grand prix.

"We've been waiting for this for a while, and we're here. Work ahead, you know that, but I tell you what, I'm so proud of this whole group," Andretti told Sky Sports F1.

"Just a year ago, we got the go ahead, and here we are. Looks like we belong here, don't you think?"

Looking ahead to the team's first race, Andretti explained that it would be a "huge victory" if both cars completed the race. Perez and Bottas will start the race from 18th and 19th on the grid, respectively.

"This is the first one, and I think it'd be a huge victory if we can bring them home. One step at a time, but I think the ingredients are here," the 86-year-old said.

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

He added: "Graeme [Lowdon] has done a phenomenal job, I mean, a miracle. And just to assemble so much passion here. These guys, they know what they're doing. They've been here, they've done that. So, again, it's new in a sense, but a lot of experience here.

"And the two drivers, look what they have accomplished already. But they've been out of the cockpit for [a season] as well. So there's a bit of a learning curve all the way around. But you know what, we're here to stay. It's a long-term commitment. You have to realise that the ingredients are here."

