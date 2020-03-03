On this day in 2002, Mark Webber finished a stellar fifth on his maiden Formula 1 race appearance with Minardi. To celebrate 18 years of his grand prix debut, we look back at all of his victories in the sport.
2009 German GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Red Bull RB5, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2009 Brazilian GP
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Red Bull RB5, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd
2010 Spanish GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Red Bull RB6, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2010 Monaco GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Red Bull RB6, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2010 British GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Red Bull RB6, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd
2010 Hungarian GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Red Bull RB6, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd
2011 Brazilian GP
Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Red Bull RB7, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd
2012 Monaco GP
Photo by: Sutton Images
Red Bull RB8, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 1st
2012 British GP
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Red Bull RB8, Renault 2.4 V8. Started: 2nd
Previous article
F1 must be "incredibly responsible" in coronavirus response
Next article
Pirelli unveils teams' first tyre selections for 2020
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Drivers
|Mark Webber
|Author
|Rachit Thukral
Gallery: All of Mark Webber's F1 race wins
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Tue 3 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
|
|FP2
|
Tue 3 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
|
|FP3
|
Tue 3 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
|
|QU
|
Tue 3 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
|
|Race
|
Tue 3 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by
|
12 MarTickets
|
19 MarTickets
|
2 AprTickets
|
30 AprTickets
|
7 MayTickets
|
21 MayTickets