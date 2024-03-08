All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

Marko could face suspension amid fresh Red Bull investigation

Red Bull’s motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has admitted that there is a possibility he could be suspended after this weekend’s Formula 1 race in Saudi Arabia.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing

Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In a dramatic development to the saga surrounding Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, it has emerged that Marko may face disciplinary action as the result of a fresh investigation that has been launched against him.

Just 24 hours after the female employee at the centre of the allegations made against Horner was suspended as a consequence of the findings of the probe into the matter, Marko is now under the spotlight.

Motorsport.com has learned that Marko is subject to an investigation by Red Bull relating to various media leaks that have taken place since it emerged that Horner was being looked at by Red Bull's energy drinks company.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no conclusion has been reached regarding whether or not Marko breached team protocol at all.

However, if he is found guilty of having released confidential information to the media then he could face disciplinary action.

Marko told Austrian broadcaster ORF that there was a chance he could be absent from the next race in Australia.

Asked about the possibility of a suspension being imposed from Monday, Marko said: “I'll put it this way, it's difficult to judge, or let's put it this way, ultimately, I'll decide for myself what I do. The theoretical possibility always exists.”

He added: “I think it's such a complex issue. Again, we want peace in the team. This world championship will be difficult enough with 24 races and we have to concentrate on that.”

With Red Bull starting to probe deeper into the events of recent weeks and how certain information found its way into the public domain, Marko said that engine partner Honda had also been requesting answers over what has been going on with regards to the investigation.

Talking about what Honda wanted, Marko said: “That's internal, but they want a clear statement about what really happened.

“But the most important thing is that we get back to the sporting side of things, and that the team concentrates on what is important. That's working quite well at the moment.”

The situation surrounding Marko is significant because it has emerged in recent days that his presence at the team could be critical to Max Verstappen’s own future.

It has been suggested that there is a clause in Verstappen’s contract that would allow him to leave if Marko departs – which is why the veteran Austrian thinks it is critical that the situation is sorted soon.

Marko said: “Max is certainly the strongest asset that the team has. There is no faster driver at the moment and if we were to lose him, it would be an incredible loss, because of course there are also an incredible number of mechanics, including engineers, who are all working incredibly hard for Max.

“I think it's quite logical and clear that Max is the most important part of the team.

Red Bull has declined to comment on the matter when approached by Motorsport.com.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article F1 live: Saudi Arabian GP qualifying as it happened
Next article F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen grabs pole by 0.3s from Leclerc

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Wolff makes offer to Marko amid Red Bull F1 future doubts

Wolff makes offer to Marko amid Red Bull F1 future doubts

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Wolff makes offer to Marko amid Red Bull F1 future doubts Wolff makes offer to Marko amid Red Bull F1 future doubts
Verstappen: My Red Bull F1 future could rest on Marko's fate

Verstappen: My Red Bull F1 future could rest on Marko's fate

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Verstappen: My Red Bull F1 future could rest on Marko's fate Verstappen: My Red Bull F1 future could rest on Marko's fate
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen was reminded of 2021 Saudi lap wipeout with latest F1 pole

Verstappen was reminded of 2021 Saudi lap wipeout with latest F1 pole

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Verstappen was reminded of 2021 Saudi lap wipeout with latest F1 pole Verstappen was reminded of 2021 Saudi lap wipeout with latest F1 pole
Horner "certain" that Verstappen will stay at Red Bull F1 team until 2028

Horner "certain" that Verstappen will stay at Red Bull F1 team until 2028

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Horner "certain" that Verstappen will stay at Red Bull F1 team until 2028 Horner "certain" that Verstappen will stay at Red Bull F1 team until 2028
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Latest news

Bearman: Ferrari F1 boss Vasseur told me "don't be a hero"

Bearman: Ferrari F1 boss Vasseur told me "don't be a hero"

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Bearman: Ferrari F1 boss Vasseur told me "don't be a hero" Bearman: Ferrari F1 boss Vasseur told me "don't be a hero"
The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups

The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups
Quartararo struggled too much on “really bad” Qatar MotoGP Friday

Quartararo struggled too much on “really bad” Qatar MotoGP Friday

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
Quartararo struggled too much on “really bad” Qatar MotoGP Friday Quartararo struggled too much on “really bad” Qatar MotoGP Friday
Why Saudi Arabian GP could deliver one of F1’s most "unpleasant" races

Why Saudi Arabian GP could deliver one of F1’s most "unpleasant" races

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Why Saudi Arabian GP could deliver one of F1’s most "unpleasant" races Why Saudi Arabian GP could deliver one of F1’s most "unpleasant" races

Prime

Discover prime content
The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups

The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jonathan Noble
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia