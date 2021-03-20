Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
245 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
260 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
266 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko hails "sensational" Tsunoda after Bahrain test

By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll

Red Bull Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko heaped praise on AlphaTauri rookie Yuki Tsunoda following pre-season testing in Bahrain, calling his performance "sensational".

Marko hails "sensational" Tsunoda after Bahrain test

Tsunoda will make his F1 debut next weekend in Bahrain after being promoted by Red Bull to its sister team off the back of his third-place finish in Formula 2 last year.

After completing private tests for AlphaTauri in old F1 machinery, Tsunoda enjoyed his first extended running in the team's 2021 car in Bahrain last week.

Tsunoda turned heads with his charge to second place in the timesheets overall, finishing just 0.093 seconds off the best time posted by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Although Marko was impressed by AlphaTauri's performance through the test and the car it has produced, he was particularly complementary about Tsunoda's performance.

"Our Yuki Tsunoda is 20 years old, and has only been in this car for one-and-a-half days, but he has delivered a sensational performance," Marko said in an interview with RTL.

"Of course you can't do that without a car. But I guess AlphaTauri will be near the front midfield, which is very close. There is Renault, there is Ferrari, also Aston Martin.

"I think McLaren is a notch ahead. We expect there to be a tough battle there. Depending on the track, one or the other will be in front. But again, Tsunoda was sensational."

Read Also:

Marko has been instrumental in Tsunoda's rise through the ranks with the Red Bull junior academy, jumping from F4 to F1 in just three years.

The Japanese driver spent just a single year in both F3 and F2 before moving up to F1, having also received support from Honda throughout his junior career.

Tsunoda felt the fashion in which he quickly adapted to each junior series will leave him in good shape for his debut in F1 this year as he bids to get up to speed.

"Two years ago, for first time I came to Europe, in Formula 3, and most of the tracks I was on for the first time," Tsunoda said.

"There was only one free practice and you were straight in qualifying. You have to perform well in qualifying to get a good points in every race.

"In the beginning of the season in Formula 3, I struggled a bit to adapt to the tracks. But that hard situation makes it better for the adapting well. Especially in Formula 2, that experience was really useful.

"Those two years in Formula 2 and Formula 3, adapting to the car experience, is already useful for Formula 1, [and will be] especially in the beginning of the season."

shares
comments

Related video

The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition

Previous article

The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Yuki Tsunoda
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't see himself as 2021 F1 title favourite

4h
2
WEC

PR1/Mathiasen to make WEC debut in Spa opener

6h
3
Supercars

Van Gisbergen breaks collarbone in bike crash

4
Supercars

Sandown Supercars: Injured van Gisbergen takes incredible win

8h
5
Super Formula

Opinion: Why Super Formula needs its own Super Licence

Latest news
Marko hails "sensational" Tsunoda after Bahrain test
Formula 1

Marko hails "sensational" Tsunoda after Bahrain test

1h
The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition Prime
Formula 1

The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition

3h
Verstappen doesn't see himself as 2021 F1 title favourite
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't see himself as 2021 F1 title favourite

4h
Vettel: Pride not important in pink helmet switch
Formula 1

Vettel: Pride not important in pink helmet switch

6h
Ex-Minardi racer Marques 'thought I would die' from COVID-19
Formula 1

Ex-Minardi racer Marques 'thought I would die' from COVID-19

19h
Latest videos
10 Things We Learned From F1 2021 Pre-Season Testing 08:16
Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021

10 Things We Learned From F1 2021 Pre-Season Testing

Sandstorms, Car Handling & More | 2021 F1 Test Debrief 10:14
Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021

Sandstorms, Car Handling & More | 2021 F1 Test Debrief

Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Unveils Jeddah Street Circuit 00:55
Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021

Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Unveils Jeddah Street Circuit

Formula 1's Most Interesting Testing Tech: McLaren's Diffuser, Mercedes' Scalloped Floor + More 06:30
Formula 1
Mar 17, 2021

Formula 1's Most Interesting Testing Tech: McLaren's Diffuser, Mercedes' Scalloped Floor + More

The 2021 Mercedes F1 Car EXPLAINED! 08:03
Formula 1
Mar 15, 2021

The 2021 Mercedes F1 Car EXPLAINED!

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Verstappen doesn't see himself as 2021 F1 title favourite
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen doesn't see himself as 2021 F1 title favourite

Steiner: No issues over representation in Netflix F1 series
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner: No issues over representation in Netflix F1 series

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime
WEC / Opinion

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

More from
Yuki Tsunoda
The meteoric rise of F1's first 21st century-born racer Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

The meteoric rise of F1's first 21st century-born racer

The hidden work that helped Tsunoda grab his F1 chance
Formula 1 / Analysis

The hidden work that helped Tsunoda grab his F1 chance

Tsunoda "not afraid to make mistakes" in rookie season
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda "not afraid to make mistakes" in rookie season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition Prime

The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition

There’s no lack of ambition in F1 at the moment as Ferrari chases a competitive comeback, Red Bull becomes an engine manufacturer in its own right and Aston Martin returns – aiming for championship glory in five years. Andrew Benson weighs up Aston's chances.

Formula 1
3h
Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again? Prime

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again?

With the Formula 1 pack edging tighter together under stable rules for 2021, due to the delay on the introduction of the regulations overhaul, it will underline how the incoming rules must get the fundamentals right or risk history repeating itself.

Formula 1
19h
The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The job of a Formula 1 race engineer requires in equal parts engineering skill and acute sensitivity – not an easy combination when the pressure is on, as Fernando Alonso's Alpine F1 engineer explains.

Formula 1
Mar 19, 2021
The forgotten member of F1's greatest rookie crop Prime

The forgotten member of F1's greatest rookie crop

The 2001 Formula 1 season unveiled three shining lights who would take the challenge to Michael Schumacher – but also delivered a harsh lesson in F1’s cut-throat nature to the fourth member, Arrows driver Enrique Bernoldi

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021
Jordan 191 to 'Pink Mercedes' - Aston's F1 forebearers Prime

Jordan 191 to 'Pink Mercedes' - Aston's F1 forebearers

It's 30 years since the Aston Martin Formula 1 team was originally founded as Jordan in 1991, and in that time it's competitiveness has fluctuated significantly. Here are the benchmarks that the current iteration of 'Team Silverstone' should aim to exceed in it's latest guise.

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2021
The trackside verdict on F1 2021 testing Prime

The trackside verdict on F1 2021 testing

There was a sense of urgency about Formula 1 pre-season testing, with teams permitted just three days of running to get acquainted with their 2021 cars. Away from confusing laptime data, the view from trackside tells a clear story

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2021
10 things we learned from F1 testing 2021 Prime

10 things we learned from F1 testing 2021

The condensed nature of F1's 2021 test schedule meant teams were under pressure to hit the ground running in Bahrain. While some delivered, others were left scratching their heads. Here are our key impressions.

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2021
How Red Bull 'won' the F1 2021 winter testing war Prime

How Red Bull 'won' the F1 2021 winter testing war

With Formula 1 pre-season testing drawing to a close there is one clear winner in Red Bull, while title rivals Mercedes has plenty of work to do after a surprising few days. But after crunching the numbers, the full story is revealed...

Formula 1
Mar 14, 2021

Trending Today

Verstappen doesn't see himself as 2021 F1 title favourite
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen doesn't see himself as 2021 F1 title favourite

PR1/Mathiasen to make WEC debut in Spa opener
WEC WEC / Breaking news

PR1/Mathiasen to make WEC debut in Spa opener

Van Gisbergen breaks collarbone in bike crash
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen breaks collarbone in bike crash

Sandown Supercars: Injured van Gisbergen takes incredible win
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Sandown Supercars: Injured van Gisbergen takes incredible win

Opinion: Why Super Formula needs its own Super Licence
Super Formula Super Formula / Commentary

Opinion: Why Super Formula needs its own Super Licence

Bottas has been "able to eat" thanks to new weight rules
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas has been "able to eat" thanks to new weight rules

Latest news

Marko hails "sensational" Tsunoda after Bahrain test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko hails "sensational" Tsunoda after Bahrain test

The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition

Verstappen doesn't see himself as 2021 F1 title favourite
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen doesn't see himself as 2021 F1 title favourite

Vettel: Pride not important in pink helmet switch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Pride not important in pink helmet switch

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.