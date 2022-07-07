Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Aston Martin: "Super critical" to understand F1 upgrades in Austria Next / McLaren development work still flat out despite cost cap handbrake
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Marko: Honda's "special turbocharger" key in Austrian F1 GP

Red Bull Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko says Honda's "special turbocharger" is part of the reason why the team is so strong at the higher altitude Red Bull Ring.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll
Marko: Honda's "special turbocharger" key in Austrian F1 GP

The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull's home race, was the scene of its first victory powered by Honda engines in 2019, courtesy of Max Verstappen.

While in 2020 Mercedes proved superior in Spielberg's two races, last year Verstappen won both the Styrian and Austrian Grand Prix at the venue from pole position.

When asked why Verstappen and Red Bull are so strong in Austria, Red Bull advisor Marko revealed Honda's "special turbocharger" works especially well at altitude, with Spielberg's hilly Red Bull Ring sitting at over 600 metres above mean sea level.

"It's the engine," Marko told Red Bull-owned Servus TV. "And Honda has a special turbocharger, which has a small but decisive advantage in the altitude, which is 670 meters there, in about the past few years.

"And that has also been very important for us. There we celebrated our first victory with the Honda engine.

"That was quite crucial for the cooperation and especially until 2025, that we can fall back on this [power unit] source."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Last week's British Grand Prix at Silverstone saw Mercedes back in the mix with Red Bull and Ferrari, with Lewis Hamilton finishing third after a scintillating late race battle with Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

Read Also:

But Marko believes its bitter rival will struggle more in Styria due to the bumpier nature of the track.

"I assume that it will be much more difficult for Mercedes again," Marko added. "They have to raise the car. No problem, they are just slower.

"The difficult thing is that you have very fast corners, very tight corners, you have to brake twice from well over 300kph, and finding the right set-up between mechanical and aerodynamic grip is the crucial thing.

"But as I said, Max is the record four-time winner here and is also specially motivated. And especially with this Dutch fan base in the background...it's electrifying."

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Aston Martin: "Super critical" to understand F1 upgrades in Austria
Previous article

Aston Martin: "Super critical" to understand F1 upgrades in Austria
Next article

McLaren development work still flat out despite cost cap handbrake

McLaren development work still flat out despite cost cap handbrake
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Albon to keep latest Williams F1 spec in Austria after crash repairs Austrian GP
Formula 1

Albon to keep latest Williams F1 spec in Austria after crash repairs

Marko: Red Bull hired psychologist to help "problem child" Tsunoda British GP
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull hired psychologist to help "problem child" Tsunoda

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Horner: Mercedes let Ferrari off the hook with Hamilton F1 tyre call British GP
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes let Ferrari off the hook with Hamilton F1 tyre call

The hidden F1 upgrade Red Bull snuck under the radar at the British GP British GP
Formula 1

The hidden F1 upgrade Red Bull snuck under the radar at the British GP

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return British GP Prime
Formula 1

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Latest news

Top speed "weakness" could hinder McLaren in Austria - Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top speed "weakness" could hinder McLaren in Austria - Norris

Seidl: F1 must find compromise in cost cap inflation debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: F1 must find compromise in cost cap inflation debate

McLaren development work still flat out despite cost cap handbrake
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren development work still flat out despite cost cap handbrake

Marko: Honda's "special turbocharger" key in Austrian F1 GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Honda's "special turbocharger" key in Austrian F1 GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B were not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
3 h
The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best" Prime

The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner.

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Prime

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost Prime

The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga Prime

Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Prime

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.