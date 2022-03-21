Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Brawn: F1 has made step from "horrible" previous cars Next / Can Ferrari continue its F1 dominance? | Paddock Packdown
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Marko: Red Bull takes blame for slow Verstappen F1 outlaps

Max Verstappen’s slow outlaps that cost him the chance to get the undercut and lead in Bahrain were Red Bull’s mistake, according to Red Bull Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Ronald Vording
, Writer
Marko: Red Bull takes blame for slow Verstappen F1 outlaps

Verstappen ran second through the opening stint of the race in Bahrain, dropping almost four seconds behind race leader Charles Leclerc before pitting at the end of lap 14.

Leclerc responded by pitting one lap later, but Verstappen had managed to close the gap, leading to a tight wheel-to-wheel battle between the two drivers for the next few laps.

Verstappen pitted earliest again at the second round of stops, but could not bridge the gap to Leclerc this time, prompting an angry outburst over the radio from the world champion.

“That is two times I have taken it easy on the outlap and not been in front,” Verstappen said. “I am never, ever doing that again.”

Marko told Motorsport.com in the Bahrain paddock after the race that Red Bull underestimated the power of the undercut, therefore telling Verstappen to manage his pace.

“Max was actually told to hold back during his outlaps,” Marko said.

“If he had driven at a normal pace, he would have been in front of Leclerc. And when you're in front, it's a completely different story.

“But our tyre degradation was incredibly higher than Ferrari and the power of the Ferrari engine was very impressive as well. But still, if Max had been in front of Leclerc, maybe the story would have been different.”

Asked if the slow outlap was a mistake by Red Bull or Verstappen, Marko said: “It was all about the strategy from us. So it was our mistake, not Max’s.”

Verstappen would ultimately retire from the race with three laps to go after a fuel pump issue caused him to slow on-track before returning to the pits, marking a disappointing start to his F1 title defence.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said that it was “always a balance” judging how hard to push early in a stint, but thought Ferrari would have had the pace to win anyway.

“The problem is it’s always a balance, whatever you take out of the tyre early in the stint, you lose later in the stint,” Horner said.

“I think we underestimated the undercut, but I think Ferrari had the pace today that had we got that track position, they would have made the overtake. We just didn't quite have that pace today.”

Verstappen was vocal over team radio throughout the race in Bahrain, complaining about the strategy before later reporting an issue with his steering that made the car feel like a “robot”.

“I don’t hold back, I say what I think in the car and I was not happy with what we were doing or with the balance of the car or with the strategy,” Verstappen said.

“It wasn’t necessarily directed to [engineer] GP [Gianpiero Lambiase], I have a really good relationship with him.

“But of course he’s the only one I can talk to. We have to analyse quite a few things.”

Additional reporting by Adam Cooper

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Brawn: F1 has made step from "horrible" previous cars
Previous article

Brawn: F1 has made step from "horrible" previous cars
Next article

Can Ferrari continue its F1 dominance? | Paddock Packdown

Can Ferrari continue its F1 dominance? | Paddock Packdown
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Red Bull downplays talk of big F1 upgrade package for Imola Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Red Bull downplays talk of big F1 upgrade package for Imola

Mercedes: Small weight cost for Hamilton's added F1 sensors Australian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: Small weight cost for Hamilton's added F1 sensors

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Prime
Formula 1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen: "No reason to believe" in F1 title right now Australian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: "No reason to believe" in F1 title right now

Verstappen: No clear fix for Red Bull's early season F1 issues Australian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: No clear fix for Red Bull's early season F1 issues

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
4 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
Apr 17, 2022
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.