All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

Marko says he will be staying at Red Bull F1 team after CEO talks

Red Bull's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has said he will be staying at the Formula 1 team following talks with the boss of the energy drinks company in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Jonathan Noble Christian Nimmervoll
Upd:
Helmut Marko, Red Bull Racing

Helmut Marko, Red Bull Racing

Erik Junius

Marko's future at the F1 squad had been the subject of speculation after it emerged that he was at risk of suspension amid an investigation into the alleged leaking of information surrounding the recent Christian Horner investigation.

Speaking to Austrian television on Friday night, Marko had said there was a chance he could be out of the team after this weekend and not be part of the squad for the next race in Australia.

But following a meeting with Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff at the Shangri-La hotel in Jeddah on Saturday morning, it appears that Marko has been assured of his future.

Speaking to Sky Germany about the outcome of those talks, Marko said: "It was a very good conversation. Of course, calm must return to the team. That has priority. We agreed on all points. I will continue here. My contract still has three years to run. But calm must return."

The vote of confidence comes after a dramatic 24 hours where Red Bull driver Max Verstappen all but threatened to quit the team if Marko was let go.

Verstappen said that Marko should be respected for all he had achieved at the team, and was critical to his own future at the squad.

Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing

Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Asked about Verstappen's commitment to him, Marko said: "It was very impressive. I am very grateful to him for that. But he is one of the few who has strength of character and shows loyalty."

Marko went on to explain that the claims he had leaked information to the media were totally false, as he fully distanced himself from the anonymous emails released over the Bahrain GP weekend that released alleged evidence at the heart of the Horner saga.

"The leaking is complete rubbish," he said. "I'm glad I can manage to use my mobile phone. I've never seen any of these chats."

It is understood that Mintzlaff will travel to Dubai following the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to meet with the Thai majority owners of Red Bull.

Speaking briefly in the paddock in Saudi Arabia, Mintzlaff said: "We are focusing on the racing. We are happy with our management."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Ricciardo: Lack of Q2 pace in Jeddah F1 qualifying a "mystery"
Next article F1 live: The Saudi Arabian GP as it happened

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes battling “fundamental” issue with new W15 F1 design

Mercedes battling “fundamental” issue with new W15 F1 design

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Mercedes battling “fundamental” issue with new W15 F1 design Mercedes battling “fundamental” issue with new W15 F1 design
Horner denies Marko’s claims of “cunning” plan to oust him from Red Bull F1 team

Horner denies Marko’s claims of “cunning” plan to oust him from Red Bull F1 team

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Horner denies Marko’s claims of “cunning” plan to oust him from Red Bull F1 team Horner denies Marko’s claims of “cunning” plan to oust him from Red Bull F1 team
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might

The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might
Horner: "Nobody bigger" than Red Bull F1 team

Horner: "Nobody bigger" than Red Bull F1 team

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Horner: "Nobody bigger" than Red Bull F1 team Horner: "Nobody bigger" than Red Bull F1 team
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins

2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins

Latest news

Video: The Red Bull machine powers on at the F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Video: The Red Bull machine powers on at the F1 Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Video: The Red Bull machine powers on at the F1 Saudi Arabian GP Video: The Red Bull machine powers on at the F1 Saudi Arabian GP
IndyCar St Pete: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more

IndyCar St Pete: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more

Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg
IndyCar St Pete: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more IndyCar St Pete: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more
Indy NXT St. Petersburg: Nolan Siegel wins season opener

Indy NXT St. Petersburg: Nolan Siegel wins season opener

IndL Indy NXT
St. Pete
Indy NXT St. Petersburg: Nolan Siegel wins season opener Indy NXT St. Petersburg: Nolan Siegel wins season opener
RB F1 team wants FIA talks on Magnussen's "unsportsmanlike" driving

RB F1 team wants FIA talks on Magnussen's "unsportsmanlike" driving

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
RB F1 team wants FIA talks on Magnussen's "unsportsmanlike" driving RB F1 team wants FIA talks on Magnussen's "unsportsmanlike" driving

Prime

Discover prime content
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might

The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might
The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups

The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia