Previous / Horner accuses Hamilton of "dirty driving" after Verstappen crash Next / Verstappen taken to hospital after British GP crash
Formula 1 / British GP News

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen crash

By:

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko reckons Lewis Hamilton should face a race ban for his part in the crash with Max Verstappen at Formula 1's British Grand Prix.

Marko wants Hamilton suspended for Verstappen crash

Hamilton and Verstappen clashed at Copse corner on the opening lap at Silverstone as they fought for the lead, with the Red Bull driver being pitched hard into the barriers.

Although the race stewards ruled that Hamilton was to blame for the incident and handed him a 10-second time penalty, a furious Marko believes a tougher sanction is justified.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Marko said the crash between Hamilton and Verstappen was not a normal incident, as he accused the world champion of dangerous driving.

Asked about a regular penalty, Marko said: "You can't do that with the normal sporting code. I don't know what the maximum penalty would be, but such dangerous and reckless behaviour should be punished with a suspension or something."

Marko said there was no doubt in his mind that Hamilton was to blame for the accident, and he felt it was out of order for such an incident to have happened at a high-speed corner like Copse.

"If a competitor massively touches our rear wheel with his front wheel, then that's no longer a racing accident in the fastest corner of the course," he said. "That is negligent to dangerous behaviour."

When it was suggested to him that Mercedes had reckoned Verstappen had been to blame for the crash, Marko said: "Then they are all blind. The replays showed that quite clearly. He went into our right rear wheel with his left front wheel and sent Verstappen into the barrier."

Red Bull revealed that Verstappen's impact with the tyre barrier registered at 51G, with the race having to be red flagged so that repairs could be made.

A furious Horner has messaged F1 race director Michael Masi to make clear that he felt Hamilton was wholly to blame for the crash.

"As far as I'm concerned, full blame lays on Hamilton who should never have been in that position," he said.

"You could have had a massive accident. Thank God he's walked away unscathed. So, I hope you're going to deal with it appropriately."

Horner accuses Hamilton of "dirty driving" after Verstappen crash

Horner accuses Hamilton of "dirty driving" after Verstappen crash

Verstappen taken to hospital after British GP crash

Verstappen taken to hospital after British GP crash
Verstappen taken to hospital after British GP crash British GP
Formula 1

Verstappen taken to hospital after British GP crash

Horner accuses Hamilton of "dirty driving" after Verstappen crash British GP
Formula 1

Horner accuses Hamilton of "dirty driving" after Verstappen crash

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime
Formula 1

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
British GP red-flagged after Hamilton and Verstappen clash British GP
Formula 1

British GP red-flagged after Hamilton and Verstappen clash

Hamilton concedes better strategy only way to beat Verstappen British GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton concedes better strategy only way to beat Verstappen

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime
Formula 1

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Perez to start British GP from pitlane British GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Perez to start British GP from pitlane

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone British GP Prime
Formula 1

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Perez blames “dirty air” for F1 sprint race spin British GP
Formula 1

Perez blames “dirty air” for F1 sprint race spin

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone Prime

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
5 h
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lawrence Stroll is a man who likes getting what he wants. And, right now, what he wants above all else is to turn his Aston Martin Formula 1 team into winners and world champions.

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says Luke Smith.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Prime

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Motorsport.com picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder.

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021

