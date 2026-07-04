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Martin Brundle explains why Lewis Hamilton is finally thriving at Ferrari

Martin Brundle believes Lewis Hamilton’s 2026 Ferrari resurgence is down to the seven-time champion finally building trust with the team

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

Former Formula 1 driver and Sky Sports analyst Martin Brundle has argued that Lewis Hamilton's spectacular return to form in 2026 is down to the seven-time champion finally building trust with Ferrari.

After a highly anticipated but difficult 2025 campaign, in which Hamilton failed to secure a podium, the 41-year-old has silenced his critics in 2026. He currently sits 49 points clear of his team-mate Charles Leclerc.

A maiden podium with Ferrari, with third place at the Chinese Grand Prix, was followed by consecutive second-place finishes in Canada and Monaco. Hamilton then ended his victory drought by securing his 106th career win at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

His strong form has continued at this weekend's British Grand Prix, where he secured pole position for the sprint race before finishing in second behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

Reflecting on the contrast between Hamilton's current confidence and his struggles throughout 2025, Brundle explained during the Sky Sports F1 broadcast: "He lives for it. He's so dedicated to being a Formula 1 driver.

"What was unusual last year was, not only did Lewis thrash himself openly, but he was making mistakes and spinning the car off.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

"He looked completely lost and struggled to integrate at Ferrari. He had been at McLaren and Mercedes - two UK-based teams - all of his life almost. He joined McLaren when he was 12.

"So a different culture and, to an extent, a different language, he really struggled. He wasn't able to take a big team of people with him like a Bono [Peter Bonnington]."

The former Tyrrell driver added: "When Michael Schumacher went to Ferrari, he had Ross Brawn, Rory Byrne, Jean Todt. He was part of a package whereas Lewis largely went as an individual.

"It's just taken him a while to trust Ferrari and vice versa."

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F1 British GP: Kimi Antonelli beats Charles Leclerc to pole position

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F1 British GP: Kimi Antonelli beats Charles Leclerc to pole position

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