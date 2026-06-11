Martin Brundle hails Isack Hadjar's "sterling drive" to take Monaco GP podium

Former Formula 1 driver and Sky Sports analyst Martin Brundle has heaped praise on Isack Hadjar after the Red Bull driver secured a hard-fought podium finish at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The principality delivered a chaotic race weekend, including several penalties and seven retirements. Kimi Antonelli secured his fifth consecutive grand prix win of the season, Lewis Hamilton finished second and overtook George Russell in the drivers' standings, and Hadjar claimed his first podium as a Red Bull driver.

While he finished fourth on the road, a pitlane speeding penalty handed to Alpine's Pierre Gasly promoted Hadjar to podium position.

"In the sister Red Bull, Isack Hadjar would inherit Gasly's final podium spot after a sterling drive despite carrying power unit issues along with many angsty radio calls," Brundle wrote in his Sky Sports column.

"He also survived two stewards' enquiries for potential safety car and red-flag infringements, the latter when the team began to do disallowed work on his car before ceasing that procedure. It was a great drive from Isack."

Hadjar reflected on the milestone during the post-race press conference.

"I mean, for many reasons, it's a satisfying result, because obviously I started the week in the worst way possible. It's a track you want to build confidence throughout every lap. You want to be on track," the Red Bull driver explained when asked how satisfying it was to get on the podium.

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

"And I felt like I didn't really have a Friday. If anything, I lost all my confidence in FP2, because I just didn't have any feeling with my car. And in FP3, I made a step.

"And by pushing through and being competitive, I gave myself an opportunity for today's race. And it paid off. But I wish it was going to be an easier race.

But I faced so many issues in the car that I really thought it was going to be a weekend outside the points at some point."

The French-Algerian driver was promoted from Racing Bulls to Red Bull for 2026, becoming four-time champion Max Verstappen's team-mate. The third-place finish in Monaco has moved Hadjar to eighth place in the drivers' championship. He now sits behind Verstappen on 29 points.