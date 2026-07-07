Martin Brundle points to Kimi Antonelli lesson after "heartbreaking" British GP

Mercedes' championship leader Kimi Antonelli suffered a harsh but necessary learning experience during the British Grand Prix, with former Formula 1 driver and Sky Sports analyst Martin Brundle noting a communication breakdown that derailed the Italian's charge for victory.

The Silverstone weekend initially looked poised to be another strong showing for Antonelli. The 19-year-old had already secured his maiden sprint victory on Saturday, sensationally passing Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari with a 25mph advantage on the Hangar Straight. He followed this up by putting his Mercedes on pole position for the grand prix.

Despite dropping to third behind Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton at the race start, Antonelli looked on track to challenge the Monegasque for the win after extending his first stint a full 10 laps longer than the Ferrari driver.

But disaster struck on lap 41 when one of his wheel shields became dislodged. Brundle argued that Antonelli needed to be clearer with the information he was relaying to Mercedes.

"It was heartbreaking for him, but another lesson learned as he did not give clear enough information on his way into the pits about his problems," Brundle wrote in his Sky Sports column.

"The team changed the easy and fast parts with a new nose and front wing, and fresh tyres, and sent him out, but the offending bodywork was still blocking his steering and he had to pit again two laps later.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

"Kimi persevered and, still in 10th place with a potentially critical one point in his pocket, he found remarkable pace again and carried on."

While Antonelli remained on track to fight for any championship points he could, he was ultimately classified 15th after being handed a track limits penalty.

"But with his issues he had been off the track five times and was given a five-second penalty for 'track limits'," Brundle continued.

"That rule needs adjusting, track limit penalties are for when drivers gain a competitive advantage by cutting corners or running wide and so able to carry more speed. They should not be applied when you're surviving a mechanical issue or getting out of the way."