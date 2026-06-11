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Martin Brundle praises "serene and unbeatable" Kimi Antonelli after Monaco GP win

Kimi Antonelli continued his dominant F1 campaign with a fifth consecutive grand prix victory in Monaco, earning high praise from Martin Brundle

Lydia Mee
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Kimi Antonelli secured his fifth consecutive grand prix victory at the Monaco Grand Prix. Described by former Formula 1 driver and Sky Sports analyst Martin Brundle as being "serene and unbeatable", the Mercedes driver became the youngest driver to win around the streets of Monte Carlo.

The Italian driver has been one of the biggest surprises of the season so far. While it was anticipated that Mercedes would have a strong start to the new era of regulations, the focus was on his experienced team-mate George Russell.

After Russell won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and the Chinese sprint race, Antonelli secured his maiden F1 victory at the Chinese Grand Prix and has won every grand prix since. He became the youngest driver to lead the drivers' championship in the history of the series, and now has a 66-point lead in the standings.

The 19-year-old's success continued in Monaco after he impressively converted pole position into the race win. 

"Kimi Antonelli made less mistakes than all the other front runners despite his relatively limited experience, and claimed pole position in sensational style," Brundle explained in his Sky Sports column.

"As race day would demonstrate too, he has found an overdrive for even more speed and is totally at one with his car and team. I thought he'd make mistakes here and clout the barrier at some point, but he was committed yet precise and controlled."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, crosses the finish line to win the Monaco Grand Prix.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, crosses the finish line to win the Monaco Grand Prix.

Photo by: Andrej Isakovic / AFP via Getty Images

He added: "The youngest ever winner of the Monaco Grand Prix would claim his fifth straight victory in superb style, he really was in a class of one around the principality, with pole position, fastest lap, and leading every lap. He's just getting better and better…"

After analysing the rest of the race and its results, the former driver concluded: "That was one very wild Monaco Grand Prix weekend, and Kimi Antonelli was serene and unbeatable throughout."

Antonelli now looks to continue his impressive winning streak at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix from 12-14 June.

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