Formula 1 Singapore GP

Martin Brundle reacts to "bizarre" Lewis Hamilton Singapore GP strategy choice

Hamilton chose not to pit under the virtual safety car and completed 44 laps on soft tyres

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 14, 2026, 2:22 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images





Motorsport Red Zone



For Ferrari fans. The latest Scuderia Ferrari F1 news, driver updates, technical analysis and race reaction from Maranello and beyond.

Lewis Hamilton's sixth place finish at the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix was disappointing for the Ferrari team. After the driver chose not to pit when he was called in, he struggled with tyres towards the end of the race and lost a potential podium finish alongside his team-mate Charles Leclerc. Martin Brundle has now given his verdict on what he called a "bizarre" strategy.

Writing for Sky Sports F1 following the race at Marina Bay, the former driver-turned-pundit discussed Hamilton's choice of not pitting under the virtual safety car - the moment his race seemed to take a negative turn.

What Brundle saw from the commentary box

Hamilton came in on lap 18 for softs, which looked like the opening move of a two-stop race. Then Lance Stroll's Aston Martin stopped on track, the VSC came out, and Ferrari called both its cars to the pits. Hamilton chose not to take the opportunity, which left him with a 44-lap run to the flag on a single set of softs. Brundle's verdict:

"Hamilton started on a fresh set of medium tyres but began to struggle as the race progressed," he wrote. "Appearing to be on a clear two-stop strategy, he pitted as early as Lap 18 for soft tyres. Bizarrely, he would not stop again, despite the opportunity to make a relatively cheap pitstop under a Virtual Safety Car [VSC] when Lance Stroll’s stricken Aston Martin had to be cleared from the circuit.

"Hamilton then endured a relentless slide down the order, eventually losing fifth place to Oscar Piastri’s McLaren in the closing stages, despite the Australian having made an unscheduled stop for a slow puncture.

"After the race, it emerged that switching to a one-stop strategy, which required him to complete 44 laps on the same tyres, had been Hamilton’s own decision.

"He apologised to the team for the call.

"It is difficult to run a modern F1 car and manage the team’s strategy from behind the wheel, and the incident was telling. Ferrari had seemingly expected Hamilton to pit under the VSC."

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has said much the same thing from the pitwall. He told reporters, "We lost the podium with this," and claimed Hamilton would likely have finished second or third had he stopped. On the disobeyed instruction, Vasseur said: "When we asked them to pit, Lewis wanted to stay on track."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

Hamilton takes the blame

To his credit, Hamilton didn't hide from the fact it was his decision that ruined his race. He apologised over the radio after the flag: "Sorry, boys. I let you down today with that strategy." He was excused from the media pen after feeling unwell and being checked by the FIA medical team. On Monday he posted a statement on social media:

"Yesterday wasn't the result we were looking for, and that's on me. At a track that's difficult to overtake, you need to try something different and I chose a strategy that ultimately didn't deliver. It's a painful lesson to learn, but I take full responsibility for the decisions I made.

"Racing involves decisions that don't always yield the desired outcome. The key is recognising mistakes when they happen and using them as a foundation for improvement. I'm grateful to the team for the work they put in every weekend. P6 doesn't reflect the pace we had in the car over the weekend, and despite the result there are positives to take away.

"Massive thanks to the fans in Singapore for the energy. I'll continue to put the work in and come back fighting at the next race."

The instinct behind Hamilton's gamble is understandable. Singapore is a nightmare to pass on, with it being a track where a driver stuck in traffic will try almost anything to break out of it. But a free stop under a VSC would be difficult for any driver to pass up, hence why Brundle was so confused about it.

Hamilton has seven world titles and the instincts to match, but modern F1 hands the pitwall the data a driver in the cockpit simply doesn't have. A team that has built its call around a VSC stop needs its driver to trust it, and Ferrari needs a lot more of that trust from its most famous driver than it got in Singapore.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Christian Horner opens up on Red Bull F1 exit: “Perhaps it was perceived I had too much influence over the team”

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Alex Harrington





Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win





Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"





Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era

More from

Lewis Hamilton





Oscar Piastri on his Singapore puncture: “Ironically, it probably helped”



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Oscar Piastri on his Singapore puncture: “Ironically, it probably helped”





'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown



Formula 1



Singapore GP



'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown





Why Ferrari caved in to Lewis Hamilton’s failed Singapore F1 gamble



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Why Ferrari caved in to Lewis Hamilton’s failed Singapore F1 gamble

More from

Ferrari





Fred Vasseur "not sure" if Red Bull is currently F1's best team



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Fred Vasseur "not sure" if Red Bull is currently F1's best team





Charles Leclerc admits he missed a chance against Max Verstappen – but not the obvious one



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Charles Leclerc admits he missed a chance against Max Verstappen – but not the obvious one





How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence

Latest news





Into the unknown: What to expect from WEC's Barcelona debut



WEC



WEC WEC



Barcelona



15 min



Into the unknown: What to expect from WEC's Barcelona debut





Josh Pierson earns IndyCar license approval following IMS road course evaluation test



IndyCar



Indy IndyCar 15 min



Josh Pierson earns IndyCar license approval following IMS road course evaluation test





Christian Horner opens up on Red Bull F1 exit: “Perhaps it was perceived I had too much influence over the team”



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1 40 min



Christian Horner opens up on Red Bull F1 exit: “Perhaps it was perceived I had too much influence over the team”





Jorge Martin: “I don’t feel I will struggle anymore” in MotoGP title run-in



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Indonesian GP



1 h



Jorge Martin: “I don’t feel I will struggle anymore” in MotoGP title run-in

Feature

Discover prime content





Christian Horner's inside story of how Red Bull built its own F1 engine



Formula 1



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Christian Horner's inside story of how Red Bull built its own F1 engine





Exclusive video: Christian Horner interview on his Red Bull exit, Mercedes rivalry and more



Formula 1



By Autosport



Exclusive video: Christian Horner interview on his Red Bull exit, Mercedes rivalry and more





Why Mercedes' latest 2026 F1 update is no downgrade



Formula 1



Singapore GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Why Mercedes' latest 2026 F1 update is no downgrade





'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown



Formula 1



Singapore GP



By Stuart Codling



'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe