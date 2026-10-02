Martin Brundle shares Christian Horner's response to Ferrari F1 links
Martin Brundle has dismissed speculation linking Christian Horner with Ferrari
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing
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Sky Sports Formula 1 commentator and former driver Martin Brundle has dismissed recent paddock speculation linking former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner to a management role at Ferrari, following direct contact with the Briton.
Rumours surrounding Horner's future surfaced after he told The Times that Ferrari would be the only team he would work for without having an ownership stake. But Brundle provided some clarity on the situation after speaking with Horner.
"Being a Ferrari driver or the Ferrari team principal is the best and worst job in F1 all at the same time because of the pressure and the hero-zero curve is sometimes vertical as to whether you are amazing or useless. You have to navigate your way through that," Brundle explained during the Sky Sports F1 broadcast at the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend in Malaysia.
"There was a lot of talk of Christian Horner this week, so I rang him, and he said, 'I was being polite and respectful about Ferrari in an interview and it took on a whole load...'"
A theoretical move to the Maranello outfit for Horner would have created an interesting dynamic, pairing him with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who joined Ferrari in 2025.
Martin Brundle
Photo by: James Sutton / Motorsport Images
"I mean, could you imagine Lewis and Christian working together after 2021? That would be an interesting dynamic," Brundle continued.
Brundle warned against continually changing key personnel at Ferrari.
"There's no point in keeping changing key personnel; you see it in football," Brundle added. "The role of a team principal has also changed quite dramatically. They just need to stay calm and support each other."
Both Hamilton and his team-mate Charles Leclerc have publicly defended Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, as has Ferrari management itself.
Ferrari currently sits second in the constructors' championship with 378 points behind leader Mercedes on 538 points.
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