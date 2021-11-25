Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Masi insists F1 racing rules have been "made clear" to drivers

By:

FIA Formula 1 race director Michael Masi insists that the racing rules have been made clear, despite some drivers suggesting that they don't know where the limits lie.

The subject was discussed at length in the regular Friday briefing in Qatar, shortly after the Brazilian GP stewards confirmed that there would be no review of the Max Verstappen/Lewis Hamilton incident.

After the briefing, several drivers admitted that still didn't know exactly when penalties would be applied. 

However, Masi is adamant that they have been kept properly informed.

"I think it's been made clear to them, what is expected," he said. "I think the other parties, some of them agree, some of them disagree.

"And that's always with each and every one of them, they have agreed and disagreed all the way through.

"So we've given them some overall guidance, but also been very clear on the fact that each and every case will be judged on its merits."

Masi denied that the lack of a penalty for Verstappen in Brazil suggested that the rules have been relaxed of late.

"I wouldn't call it more relaxed, it's looking at each and every incident on its merits," he said.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, run wide ahead of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, at the start

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

"As we have done with each and every one, there is a panel of independent stewards. Contrary to what many people think, I'm not the one sitting there as judge and jury.

"We have a look, we have a panel of stewards that review each and every incident. And then as we saw last weekend, they determine if it's worthy of an investigation, if they do, it gets investigated, and then determine if there's a breach or not a breach."

Asked if Verstappen's move in Brazil would have been treated differently had there been a different run-off – gravel instead of asphalt for example – he admitted it might have been.

"Quite possibly, yes. But you need to look at the whole situation and scenario, weather, run-off, et cetera, et cetera."

Regarding the specific reason why Verstappen escaped sanction after Mercedes requested a review, he said: "I don't know, I can't give you the exact consideration, obviously I wasn't sitting in there when they made that decision.

"I was sitting in the first part of the right of review as an observer, but nothing more."

