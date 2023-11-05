Massa: Domenicali relationship not compromised by F1 legal process

Massa wants to address the controversy that erupted after it emerged that Nelson Piquet had crashed deliberately at the 2008 Singapore GP, a race that proved crucial in the final outcome that saw Lewis Hamilton win the title.

Domenicali was at Ferrari throughout Massa's time with the team as a junior and race driver, latterly as team principal.

As the current head of F1, he is now on the other side of Massa's legal claims and has to deal with events that took place in the Bernie Ecclestone era.

On his return to the paddock for the first time since his claims became public Massa said that he remains on good terms with his former team boss.

"Stefano is a big friend," Massa told Motorsport.com when asked about his relationship with Domenicali. "I always talk to him, apart from everything that happened, so there's nothing really to say about that.

"He never changed the relationship or the behaviour with me, and he will never change.

"In the end, it's the same company, with different people, also the FIA. But anyway, I really hope that the people that are now taking care of FIA or FOM are doing the right thing, for the justice of the sport, so what's happened in the past can never happen again."

Photo by: Sutton Images Nelson Piquet Jr., Renault R28 crashes into the wall

Until the legal process started, Massa was employed to attend races on F1's behalf, but he skipped both the Italian and Japanese GPs, and is at Interlagos in a personal capacity.

"I'm not here as an ambassador of F1," he said. "So Monza I was going as an ambassador of F1. And also Japan, and also here, and also Vegas.

"But anyway, after everything that is happening, I was invited here. And I believe it was the correct thing to do. And I'm really happy to be here in the paddock."

Massa remains bullish about his prospects of a successful outcome.

"Otherwise, I wouldn't be here," he said. "I am not a lawyer. And I'm pretty much sure we have a good team working on that. But I believe in justice.

"And I think that's the most important thing. I was never happy about what's happening in Singapore, all the time, since 2009 when I knew [about the Piquet crash], until now.

"I always was really aggressive about what's happened in that race, which is not sport.

"And especially after 15 years, we hear that people knew in 2008 and didn't do anything. So then it was what changed my mind to fight for justice."