Mattia Binotto addresses Carlos Sainz and Oscar Piastri Audi F1 rumours
Audi F1 boss Mattia Binotto has played down speculation linking Carlos Sainz and Oscar Piastri to the team
Mattia Binotto, Audi F1 Team
Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT Images via Getty Images
Audi Formula 1 boss Mattia Binotto has addressed recent paddock speculation linking Carlos Sainz and Oscar Piastri to the German manufacturer, insisting he is entirely satisfied with his current driver pairing of Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.
Sainz held serious discussions with Audi throughout 2024 as he sought a new seat following Ferrari's signing of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. The Spanish driver ultimately joined Williams in 2025 and secured two podiums in his first season with the Grove outfit, but the team's performance has dipped in 2026.
As Williams is battling against major issues plaguing its 2026 machinery, rumours surrounding Sainz have increased, with some questioning whether he might consider a move to Audi.
More recently, McLaren's Piastri has also been touted as a potential future target for Audi if he decides to walk away from the Woking squad or if he is replaced by four-time champion Max Verstappen.
Despite the rumours, Binotto insists he is entirely satisfied with his current driver line-up of Hulkenberg and Bortoleto. "First, I'm not reading the newspapers myself, or not reading much, so I'm hearing from you," Binotto told RacingNews365, when asked about the links to Sainz and Piastri.
"Carlos is certainly a person whom I know very well, and it's somehow easy and obvious to link him to Audi, but I can only say that I'm very happy with the line-up we have.
Carlos Sainz, Williams
Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images
"Often, when discussing Gabriel and Nico, what I hear is that it is a good mix between experience and, on the other side, the young driver.
"Instead, I would judge them differently. They are two very fast drivers, and I am happy because they are fast drivers, both of them, so we've got a good line-up.
"The fact that other drivers are linked to our team, I can only be very happy with because it is showing the credibility of our project is improving.
"It is showing that the perception from the outside that one day we can become competitive is no longer a rumour, but it is a fact."
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