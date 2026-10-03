Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton go viral after "wholesome" Sepang F1 moment

A "wholesome" moment between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has gone viral after qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Verstappen secured the first non-Mercedes-powered pole position of the 2026 season at the Sepang International Circuit. Hamilton qualified second for Ferrari, marking his fifth consecutive front-row start at the circuit.

Despite their contentious history, the two champions were photographed warmly congratulating each other in parc ferme after climbing out of their cars.

Fans were quick to praise the moment on social media. "Divorced couple, but happy for each other," one wrote on Reddit, while another added: "Wholesome, but I also felt that Hamilton was trying to stay away from MBS as long as possible."

"If only the fans could show as much respect for each other as these two champion drivers do," someone else wrote.

Further comments included: "Game recognises game," and "Max has been waiting for this hug since that one race years ago when he was trying to make conversation with Lewis in the car on the way to the podium and Lewis wasn’t interested."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

Others shared their excitement at the prospect of the once-intense rivalry between Verstappen and Hamilton reigniting at the race start. "2021 flashbacks," another fan posted.

Looking ahead to the race, Hamilton pointed to tyre degradation as the main challenge, while also acknowledging Verstappen's impressive long-run pace in the upgraded Red Bull.

"I’m much happier with where the car is, but tomorrow is a completely different ballgame," the seven-time champion explained. "Making these tyres last around this track – I mean, they’re overheating from the get-go.

"Every little bit of wheelspin you have, every little snap you have, makes a difference of how far you’re going to go.

"I like to think we’ve got a good balance. Max was really quick on his long runs, so I’ll just try my best to hold onto him tomorrow."