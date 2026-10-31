Breaking news

Formula 1 Mexican GP

Max Verstappen, Liam Lawson handed F1 Mexico GP grid penalties after practice clash

Both drivers will drop one place on Sunday’s grid and received a superlicence penalty point after stewards deemed their FP2 contact “unacceptable”

Ronald Vording

Edited: Oct 31, 2026, 3:18 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

One of the most remarkable moments of Friday's Formula 1 practice sessions took place in the Foro Sol, otherwise known as the stadium section of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Max Verstappen tried to overtake Liam Lawson heading towards Turn 12 during the second session of the day, but the Racing Bulls driver defended, leaving both drivers side by side going into the stadium.

Verstappen was on the outside of Turn 13, where he felt he was forced off the track by his former team-mate. The Dutchman then went over the kerbs at Turn 14, after which the drivers from the two Red Bull teams made contact.

The incident caused damage to Verstappen's barge boards, which he had to contend with for the remainder of the session, already compromising his day.

Afterwards, the four-time world champion was rather outspoken in the media pen. Asked by Motorsport.com what happened from his perspective, Verstappen said he did not understand “what went through Liam's head” and added: “For me, it's just not very smart behavior when you're in his position, to pick a fight with me.”

Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane, described it as a storm in a teacup, partly related to the circuit in Mexico and what is required to get the tyres into the right operating window.

“When you're doing a lap here, an out lap or a cool down lap, one thing that's really important is to do the last sector fast. Doing that gives you good tyres for Turn 1. Without that, you risk front locking and things like that. They were both going for that and I think if I describe it with one word, it's just unnecessary.”

Stewards hand out tougher penalties following earlier warnings

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

After their media duties, both drivers had to report to the FIA stewards, who ultimately handed Verstappen and Lawson a one-place grid penalty each for Sunday's race and a penalty point on their superlicences - a decision that took hours.

“On the approach to turn 12 car 3 was on a preparation lap and car 30 was on a cool down lap preparing for another push lap", the FIA document reads.

“The drivers of both cars behaved in a manner that was considered unacceptable by the Stewards, particularly in view of the warning that had been given at the Team Managers meeting earlier this day.

“Both drivers admitted the moves were unnecessary and ‘clumsy’. Noting that there had been similar incidents this year of actions between drivers in Free Practice, the Stewards have decided to escalate the penalty from that of a formal warning to a grid position penalty, particularly in view of the warning that had been provided at the Team Managers meeting and consistent with other incidents involving contact between the cars in Free Practice in previous years.”

With the stewards keen to send a message following earlier warnings, both Red Bull teams have ended up losing out after an incident that, according to Permane, was above all completely unnecessary.

“I'm sure both drivers got their opinion on it. I think in the cold light of day, they'll be calm and think, actually, we could have both done better”, the Racing Bulls team principal told Motorsport.com.

“I don't think anyone's picking a fight with anyone, that's for sure. I think it's just one of those things. And as I said: unnecessary.”

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Mexican GP includes Lewis Hamilton's beloved Roscoe in touching tribute to F1 legends

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Ronald Vording





Colton Herta's F1 superlicence confusion explained: why he's still one point short



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



4 h



Colton Herta's F1 superlicence confusion explained: why he's still one point short





"Slippery as hell" – Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar explain the "extreme" challenge of Mexico



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



12 h



"Slippery as hell" – Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar explain the "extreme" challenge of Mexico





Is history really repeating itself? What Christian Horner’s Adrian Newey claim says about Aston Martin and Red Bull



Formula 1



Is history really repeating itself? What Christian Horner’s Adrian Newey claim says about Aston Martin and Red Bull

More from

Max Verstappen





Max Verstappen slams Liam Lawson for FP2 clash at F1 Mexico GP



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



3 h



Max Verstappen slams Liam Lawson for FP2 clash at F1 Mexico GP





Max Verstappen jokes about Daniel Ricciardo's Le Mans ambition: "He's a smart man picking me!"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Max Verstappen jokes about Daniel Ricciardo's Le Mans ambition: "He's a smart man picking me!"





Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time



Formula 1



United States GP



Max Verstappen’s words explained: Why Red Bull’s turnaround is so different this time

Latest news





Two drivers and 20 points will determine NASCAR Trucks title at Homestead



NASCAR Truck



NSTR NASCAR Truck



Martinsville



12 min



Two drivers and 20 points will determine NASCAR Trucks title at Homestead





Max Verstappen, Liam Lawson handed F1 Mexico GP grid penalties after practice clash



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



15 min



Max Verstappen, Liam Lawson handed F1 Mexico GP grid penalties after practice clash





Jorge Martin withdraws from Malaysian GP, putting MotoGP title hopes at risk



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Malaysian GP



32 min



Jorge Martin withdraws from Malaysian GP, putting MotoGP title hopes at risk





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Mexico GP



Formula 1



Mexican GP



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Mexico GP

Feature

Discover prime content





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Mexico GP



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Mexico GP





What’s the state of play at F1’s smallest team?



Formula 1



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What’s the state of play at F1’s smallest team?





Is history really repeating itself? What Christian Horner’s Adrian Newey claim says about Aston Martin and Red Bull



Formula 1



By Ronald Vording



Is history really repeating itself? What Christian Horner’s Adrian Newey claim says about Aston Martin and Red Bull





The one aspect of the 2026 US GP that should be a blueprint for F1 2027



Formula 1



United States GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



The one aspect of the 2026 US GP that should be a blueprint for F1 2027

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe