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Formula 1 Mexican GP
Max Verstappen, Liam Lawson handed F1 Mexico GP grid penalties after practice clash
Both drivers will drop one place on Sunday’s grid and received a superlicence penalty point after stewards deemed their FP2 contact “unacceptable”
Ronald Vording
Edited: Oct 31, 2026, 3:18 AM
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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
One of the most remarkable moments of Friday's Formula 1 practice sessions took place in the Foro Sol, otherwise known as the stadium section of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Max Verstappen tried to overtake Liam Lawson heading towards Turn 12 during the second session of the day, but the Racing Bulls driver defended, leaving both drivers side by side going into the stadium.
Verstappen was on the outside of Turn 13, where he felt he was forced off the track by his former team-mate. The Dutchman then went over the kerbs at Turn 14, after which the drivers from the two Red Bull teams made contact.
The incident caused damage to Verstappen's barge boards, which he had to contend with for the remainder of the session, already compromising his day.
Afterwards, the four-time world champion was rather outspoken in the media pen. Asked by Motorsport.com what happened from his perspective, Verstappen said he did not understand “what went through Liam's head” and added: “For me, it's just not very smart behavior when you're in his position, to pick a fight with me.”
Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane, described it as a storm in a teacup, partly related to the circuit in Mexico and what is required to get the tyres into the right operating window.
“When you're doing a lap here, an out lap or a cool down lap, one thing that's really important is to do the last sector fast. Doing that gives you good tyres for Turn 1. Without that, you risk front locking and things like that. They were both going for that and I think if I describe it with one word, it's just unnecessary.”
Stewards hand out tougher penalties following earlier warnings
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images
After their media duties, both drivers had to report to the FIA stewards, who ultimately handed Verstappen and Lawson a one-place grid penalty each for Sunday's race and a penalty point on their superlicences - a decision that took hours.
“On the approach to turn 12 car 3 was on a preparation lap and car 30 was on a cool down lap preparing for another push lap", the FIA document reads.
“The drivers of both cars behaved in a manner that was considered unacceptable by the Stewards, particularly in view of the warning that had been given at the Team Managers meeting earlier this day.
“Both drivers admitted the moves were unnecessary and ‘clumsy’. Noting that there had been similar incidents this year of actions between drivers in Free Practice, the Stewards have decided to escalate the penalty from that of a formal warning to a grid position penalty, particularly in view of the warning that had been provided at the Team Managers meeting and consistent with other incidents involving contact between the cars in Free Practice in previous years.”
With the stewards keen to send a message following earlier warnings, both Red Bull teams have ended up losing out after an incident that, according to Permane, was above all completely unnecessary.
“I'm sure both drivers got their opinion on it. I think in the cold light of day, they'll be calm and think, actually, we could have both done better”, the Racing Bulls team principal told Motorsport.com.
“I don't think anyone's picking a fight with anyone, that's for sure. I think it's just one of those things. And as I said: unnecessary.”
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