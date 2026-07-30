Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff holiday photos fuel fresh Mercedes speculation

Max Verstappen and Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff have been photographed together on holiday during the first week of the summer break, sparking fresh paddock speculation regarding the four-time champion's long-term future.

Images have been circulating across social media showing the Dutchman and his partner Kelly Piquet with Wolff and his wife, F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff. The photographs show the four chatting on the deck of a yacht and racing around on jet skis and hoverboards.

While this is not the first time Verstappen and Wolff have been photographed on holiday together, this has naturally fuelled rumours linking Verstappen to the Brackley outfit.

"It is kinda weird though right? Boss of top team goes on holiday with a driver from a different team. After years of rumours of signing him. Like, is Toto just soooo fun Max can't wait to go on holiday with him?" one fan wrote on Reddit.

It is worth noting that Wolff and Verstappen have been long-term family friends. Wolff previously explained that the mutual respect between him and Verstappen's father, Jos, has remained intact following a living room meeting in Vienna.

"I have gotten on with Jos for all my life, maybe because we're a bit similar. I think we had a very good relationship since Max became on the radar, racing single-seaters," Wolff said in 2024.

"Probably our meeting in my living room in Vienna [before Verstappen agreed to join Red Bull's sister team] was the first big Formula 1 meeting they did, and we had always the understanding of how things should work for them and for us. I think that respect for each other always stayed."

Verstappen also competed in the 2026 24 Hours of Nurburgring in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo run by Winward Racing.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Despite the speculation and his previous claims that he had regretted not signing Verstappen before he became a Red Bull junior driver in 2014, Wolff recently confirmed that he is eager to retain his driver line-up of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli for 2027.

"We don’t want to change things," Wolff told Sky Sports F1. "We’ve said it also to George, and I think it’s a line-up that is good for us. I’m very happy with the two of them."

Verstappen is currently under contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028, although an exit clause could see him leave earlier if he chooses to activate it. It is understood that the 28-year-old is able to activate the exit clause if he is not at least second in the drivers' standings by the summer break.

He currently sits sixth with 109 points, 110 points behind championship leader Antonelli. In addition to the rumours about Mercedes, Verstappen has been linked to McLaren. While the rumour mill continues, the Red Bull driver has remained tight-lipped about his future. "I don't want to say yes and no, and this and that about my future," he said ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

"I said already many times that if there was something new, I would say it myself."