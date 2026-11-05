Formula 1 Mexican GP
Max Verstappen brings “some samba” to Sao Paulo with Brazil-themed F1 helmet
The Red Bull driver has swapped his usual colours for those of the Brazilian flag ahead of this weekend’s race at Interlagos
Alex Harrington
Published: Nov 5, 2026, 12:20 AM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Motorsport Bulls Watch
For Red Bull fans. Keeping watch on Red Bull Racing, with F1 news, driver updates, technical insight and race analysis from Milton Keynes.
Max Verstappen will race in the colours of Brazil at this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix after revealing a special helmet for the race.
The Red Bull driver has replaced his usual red, white and blue with the green, yellow and blue of the Brazilian flag, sharing the design on Instagram alongside the following caption: “Bringing some samba to São Paulo."
It is not the first time he's celebrated this race with a new helmet design. Last year’s Sao Paulo helmet added gold and green accents to his usual lion motif, with Verstappen describing the race as “special” at the time.
There are plenty of reasons for that. His partner, Kelly Piquet, is the daughter of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet. To add to this, he counts Audi’s Brazilian driver Gabriel Bortoleto as a close friend.
The circuit has also provided some of the most memorable moments of his career.
In 2016, in only his second season in F1, he finished third in the wet despite being 16th with 16 laps to go, in one of the first races to show what he was capable of.
He has since won at Interlagos three times, in 2019, 2023 and 2024. The last of those is often regarded as one of the greatest drives of his career. He started 17th in heavy rain, won for the first time in months and moved much closer to his fourth world title.
Even last year, when he started from the pitlane, he climbed to third, finishing less than half a second behind a young Kimi Antonelli in second.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Thompson - Getty Images
This year’s visit comes with Verstappen in good form, having won in Mexico last weekend to take his sixth victory in that race. Antonelli has already clinched the title, but a win at a track where Verstappen has so often excelled would be another strong result to take into the final rounds of the season.
He is not the only driver changing the design of his racing suit for this coming weekend. Antonelli will also wear a special helmet as a tribute to Ayrton Senna, while he and George Russell will wear purple suits for Mercedes across the weekend.
Read Also:
Formula 1Kimi Antonelli shares "unforgettable" Ayrton Senna moment after F1 title win
Formula 1Mercedes to race in new suits at Brazil GP in nod to legendary era
Formula 1Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Kimi Antonelli to honour Ayrton Senna with special helmet at Brazilian GP
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Alex Harrington
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"
Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era
Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear
Formula 1
Formula 1
Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear
More from
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen needs "a conversation" with Red Bull engine after "random" engine braking issues
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
11 h
Max Verstappen needs "a conversation" with Red Bull engine after "random" engine braking issues
How Red Bull's crucial strategy call helped Max Verstappen win the "Maxico Grand Prix"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
How Red Bull's crucial strategy call helped Max Verstappen win the "Maxico Grand Prix"
Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate
More from
Red Bull Racing
Liam Lawson’s remarkable form is giving Red Bull a headache for 2027
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
6 h
Liam Lawson’s remarkable form is giving Red Bull a headache for 2027
Isack Hadjar blames himself for George Russell clash that “ruined” his Mexico GP
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Isack Hadjar blames himself for George Russell clash that “ruined” his Mexico GP
How Ferrari's loss became Max Verstappen's gain at F1's Mexico GP
Formula 1
Mexican GP
How Ferrari's loss became Max Verstappen's gain at F1's Mexico GP
Latest news
Liam Lawson’s remarkable form is giving Red Bull a headache for 2027
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
6 h
Liam Lawson’s remarkable form is giving Red Bull a headache for 2027
Hanley Motorsports announces multi-class IMSA arrival with BMW support and DXDT deal
IMSA
IMSA IMSA 6 h
Hanley Motorsports announces multi-class IMSA arrival with BMW support and DXDT deal
Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment
Ryan Preece will switch to No. 6 for 2027 NASCAR Cup season
NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
8 h
Ryan Preece will switch to No. 6 for 2027 NASCAR Cup season
Feature
Discover prime content
Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment
Formula 1
Mexican GP
By Filip Cleeren
Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s
How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico
Formula 1
Mexican GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico
Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate
Formula 1
Mexican GP
By Stuart Codling
Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe