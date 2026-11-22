Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen continues George Russell fallout, labels 2026 F1 season a "complete disaster"

Verstappen says he enjoyed watching Russell get "beaten at every corner" in Las Vegas. Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies adds that the rivalry is not a distraction

Ronald Vording

Edited: Nov 22, 2026, 10:15 AM

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While the clash between Max Verstappen and George Russell during the third free practice session for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix appeared to have been settled with a warning for the Red Bull driver, the dispute has since escalated in the media.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italy after qualifying, Russell made it clear that he was no longer willing to accept "somebody to screw me over like this and walk around like they’re bigger and better than everyone else."

Verstappen did not respond to those comments on Friday, but he did so after winning the Las Vegas Grand Prix. After Russell went straight on and saw his chance of victory disappear, Verstappen had already expressed his delight over the team radio, and he went a step further in the paddock afterwards.

"I did enjoy the fact that one particular person had absolutely no chance at all today," he said referring to Russell.

"He was obviously getting beaten at every corner the whole time, but he deserves that too. But yeah, for me personally, this race had nothing to do with Formula 1."

With the words "beaten at every corner", Verstappen was referring to the fact that he deliberately allowed himself to be overtaken several times on the Strip in order to recharge his battery, before fighting back either on the approach to Turn 1 or at Turn 3.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

The four-time world champion said he took satisfaction from those moves because Russell was involved, although he added that the Mercedes driver's comments on Friday had not provided any extra motivation.

"No, and do you know why? Because he's nowhere near my level, so comments like that don't motivate me at all.

"But this is typical of him: he has a big mouth off the track, but on the track this whole season has been a complete disaster for him, especially in that car. So it fits perfectly, and today again, it's just perfect karma," Verstappen told Viaplay.

"I'll leave it at that, because I don't need to waste any more time on him."

The whole affair is somewhat reminiscent of the media day ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix two years ago, when the situation also descended into a heated exchange and Verstappen called his rival a "backstabber", among other things.

That was also the day Russell said the Dutchman "lashes out with unnecessary anger and borderline violence" whenever things are not going his way.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies added in Las Vegas that, in his view, the rivalry is not a distraction, either for Verstappen or for the Milton Keynes-based team as a whole.

"I didn't hear neither what Max said, nor what Toto said apparently. So I'm not sure what it is, but is it a distraction for us? Somebody already asked me this on the grid today based on whatever was said yesterday, but no, the distraction is zero.

"Honestly, our approach is that we concentrate on the racing. We take some pride to say that we don't care about the noise around us. That's how we consider it, noise around us. So no, zero distraction for us."

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