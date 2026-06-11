Max Verstappen “confused” by FIA verdict that makes Red Bull engine F1’s benchmark

During the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, all teams and manufacturers received the outcome of the first ADUO period, Formula 1’s catch-up mechanism with Additional Upgrade and Development Opportunities.

To the surprise of many in the paddock, Red Bull has been placed at the top of the rankings, meaning the newcomer is not allowed to further develop its power unit, while manufacturers such as Mercedes and Ferrari are eligible for additional upgrades.

The result has left Red Bull with mixed feelings. On the one hand, Laurent Mekies’ team sees it as flattering that a newcomer has immediately been ranked ahead of engine manufacturers with far more F1 experience.

Read Also: Formula 1 Red Bull requests FIA review of ADUO results after emerging as benchmark

On the other hand, it does not agree with the conclusion that it should not qualify for ADUO.

“We were all a little bit surprised with that news,” Max Verstappen said on Thursday in Barcelona. “I guess that's why we're talking to the FIA now to see what happened there, how they came to that conclusion. There's not much more to say right now. That's what they're looking at.”

Verstappen thereby confirmed that Red Bull has asked the FIA to take another look at the results. That is also precisely why a public announcement of the outcome has been delayed. The FIA has stated in Barcelona that the process of checking all sensors and data began last Monday and is expected to take between seven and 10 days.

While this is a factual review to determine whether the results are correct, the real issues with ADUO run much deeper. Only the internal combustion engine is measured – not the entire power unit – yet a manufacturer that qualifies for ADUO is also permitted to modify electrical components.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Andrej Isakovic / AFP via Getty Images

As a result, the whole system appears to require a rethink, although Verstappen stressed that such decisions are not for him to make.

“I'm also not involved in this day to day. So I think it's better if you ask someone else how accurate it actually is, the measurements. For us, we're just surprised what came out”, said Verstappen, when asked by Motorsport.com.

Red Bull proud of its newcomer achievement

The situation therefore leaves Red Bull with mixed emotions: pride in its own power unit, but also disappointment over the possibility of missing out on development opportunities.

“It's a bit double, I guess, at the moment, because maybe from the outside you should say yes, that's amazing,” said Verstappen, “but we just feel surprised because we don't feel like we are the best. I think it's super impressive what they have done. If you look at it, we're definitely not the worst out there and it's super impressive what they have done in such a short time frame.

“Of course, we still have some reliability things. But overall, it's honestly nice to be a part of it and seeing the drive of the people and what they want to do. They're never satisfied, I'm also never satisfied, but they aren’t as well, and they're equally as disappointed when things don't go right.

“So yes, in a way of course we are proud. We're just a bit confused with suddenly being portrayed as the best because we don't feel like that.”