Max Verstappen demolishes "anti-racing" and "not fun" 2026 F1 cars

Max Verstappen slammed Formula 1's new generation of cars after sampling the 2026 Red Bull in Bahrain testing, saying they are "not fun to drive" and "FE on steroids".

On day two of the first three-day Bahrain test, Verstappen hosted his first proper press conference of 2026, having completed 136 laps on Wednesday before handing over the car to team-mate Isack Hadjar today.

Verstappen and Red Bull impressed the rest of the paddock with their pace and energy deployment, but the Dutchman says he was more concerned with what the new generation of cars is like to drive, with an even bigger focus on energy management.

"To drive [they are] not a lot of fun, to be honest," he said. "I would say the right word is management. It's not very Formula 1-like. It feels a bit more like Formula E on steroids. But the rules are the same for everyone, so you have to deal with that.

"As a pure driver, I enjoy driving flat out and at the moment, you cannot drive like that. There's a lot going on. A lot of what you do as a driver, in terms of inputs, has a massive effect on the energy side of things. For me, that's just not Formula 1. Maybe it's then better to drive Formula E, right? Because that's all about energy, efficiency and management.

"We're energy poor. I just want normal driving, just how it should be without having to [say]: 'Oh, if I brake a bit longer or less or more, or one gear up or down.' It so heavily impacts the performance on the straights. Plus, the grip at the moment is quite low with these tyres and the car configuration. It is a big step back to how it was."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

He added: "Honestly, the proportion of the car looks good, I think. That's not the problem. It's just everything else that is a bit, for me, anti-racing.

"Probably people will not be happy with me saying this right now. But I am outspoken and why am I not allowed to say what I think of my race car? I can't help that.

"I mean, I didn't write the regulation. If it was, I think, up to non-political aspects of making a regulation, I think, anyway, the car would have probably have looked very different."

Verstappen did say it pained him to be so frank in his views out of respect for the work his team and the power unit division at Red Bull Powertrains had done, with both the car and engine appearing to be in good shape so far - the brand-new engine department even defying expectations.

"On the other hand, I also know how much work has been going on in the background," he added. "Also from the engine side, for the guys. So, it's not always the nicest thing to say. But I also want to be realistic as a driver, the feeling.

"I also know what is at stake with the team; our own engine and seeing the excitement of the people. Of course, when I sit in the car, I will always give it my very best. They know that. Excitement level is not so high to drive."

Verstappen had already voiced concerns about the 2026 rules over the last few years while they are being conceived, and suggested his enjoyment would play a big part in any decision to walk away from F1 before when his current Red Bull deal is up in 2028, or even earlier.

It doesn't sound like his experience thus far in Bahrain helped F1's case of keeping him in the series into his 30s.

"A winning car for me, that doesn't matter. It needs to be fun to drive as well," the four-time world champion insisted. "I think at this stage of my career I am also exploring other things outside of Formula 1 to have fun at. know that we're stuck with this regulation for quite a while. So, yeah, let's see."

When asked if he will take part in the Nurburgring 24 Hours, which has purposefully moved dates to avoid a direct clash with the F1 calendar, he jested: "I mean, looking at it now, at least you can drive flat out there without looking after my battery...

"I want to do it. We are working on it to make it happen, but I cannot confirm it yet."

