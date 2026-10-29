Formula 1 Mexican GP

Max Verstappen discusses toll of F1 calendar after two drivers fall ill

Max Verstappen has highlighted the physical toll of Formula 1's triple-headers

Lydia Mee Ronald Vording

Published: Oct 29, 2026, 10:38 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images





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Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen says it is "normal" for F1 drivers and team members to fall ill at this stage of the season after two drivers missed Thursday's media day in Mexico City.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli was excused from media duties while he recovers from a viral illness, with Mercedes expecting the Italian driver to return to the track for Friday practice. Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas also missed media day through illness, with the American outfit describing it as a precaution.

Mexico is the second race of a triple-header after the United States Grand Prix last week and ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix next week. The last nine race weekends of the 2026 season are arranged into three triple-headers with one-week breaks in between them.

While speaking to the media in Mexico, Verstappen was asked how tough the run of races had been.

"It is, of course, always quite tough on your body, like three weeks in a row. Sometimes you can get a little bit unlucky with whatever, a stomach bug," the Dutchman explained.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, congratulates pole man Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images via Getty Images

"But it's normally around this time of the year that not only drivers, but mechanics and people in the team get sick. Because your body can take a lot of stress. But at one point, of course, it also tells you when it needs a little recovery phase.

"That's something that you need to stay on top of. And some years it goes a bit better than others. I think you try to learn about it as well a little bit with the more seasons that you do. Sometimes some things are things that you can't prevent. But for sure, it's always very tough.

"For me, the toughest bit is that you can't really go home in between to be back with the family. That, for me, is nowadays something that I do not really enjoy about triple-headers."

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