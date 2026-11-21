Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Max Verstappen dismisses George Russell Las Vegas clash with two-word response
Verstappen and Russell will start first and second after Kimi Antonelli’s engine penalty
Lydia Mee
Published: Nov 21, 2026, 6:58 AM
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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen dismissed his final practice clash with George Russell in two words after qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix: "Nothing happened."
The pair made contact at Turn 14 at the end of FP3, when Russell went down the inside to re-pass the Red Bull. The stewards gave Verstappen a warning for erratic driving after finding that his change of direction under braking was "unpredictable".
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"The Stewards considered that Car 3's change of direction under braking was unpredictable and contributed to the situation in which Car 63 had to move to the inside to avoid contact," the official FIA document explained.
"While the Stewards did not consider the manoeuvre sufficiently serious to warrant a more severe penalty, they concluded that changing direction under braking in these circumstances fell below the standard of driving expected."
While speaking to Sky Sports after qualifying on the Las Vegas Strip, Russell commented on the FP3 incident. "I'm not just going to accept somebody to screw me over like this and walk around like they're bigger and better than everyone else," he said. "Somebody's got to stand up to that guy."
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Jordan McKean / Formula 1 / Getty Images
Russell qualified third for the Las Vegas Grand Prix behind his Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli and Verstappen, but an engine penalty for the Italian driver means Verstappen and Russell will start first and second.
Verstappen was asked about the FP3 clash in the post-qualifying press conference following Russell's comments. "Nothing happened," he answered simply.
Both Verstappen and Russell are currently fighting for second in the drivers' championship. With three rounds remaining in 2026, Verstappen is second with 279 points and Russell is third with 262 points. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton is just one point behind Russell in fourth.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix kicks off the season-ending triple-header, which includes the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.
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