Subscribe
Previous / How F1 teams are changing cars without new parts Next / The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Verstappen and engineer took Miami F1 hard tyre plan to strategists

Max Verstappen says he and his engineer hatched between them the plan to start the Miami Grand Prix on hard tyres before taking it to Red Bull’s Formula 1 strategists.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

The world champion produced a stunning drive to win the Miami GP from ninth of the grid after electing to take an alternative tyre strategy to the front runners.

Verstappen was able to manage brilliantly the hard tyre for a lengthy first stint, while those at the head of the pack were left struggling with graining on the medium compound.

Reflecting on the inspired choice, Verstappen said the idea came about following discussions with his engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.

“It was something I wondered about already [on Saturday], together with my engineer,” he explained. “We were quite strongly opinionated on that already.

“Then, of course, you have to discuss it with the team, with the strategists, and they were like: ‘OK. In terms of race time, it was very close between doing a medium/hard or hard/medium, so it didn’t really matter.

“Of course, when you start on the hard, the risk is a bit higher because we only had one, so if you had a lap one puncture or whatever, then of course your race is a bit tougher. But I was happy to take that gamble and do it the other way around. 

“I think even if it was the other way around, of course you always have to look after your tyres, also on the medium – but I just felt like maybe it gave me a better opportunity to get through the field initially.

“By lap 14, I think, I was already on a podium position, so from there onwards it’s mostly about driving in clean air and you have to look after your tyres anyway.”

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

While Verstappen committed early to starting on hards, team-mate Sergio Perez said he never considered it as it would have been too much of a risk from up front.

“When you are starting on pole, starting on the hard is much more like a gamble that can go right or wrong with safety cars,” he said. “I think at the time, none of us were expecting the medium to be [not performing well]… because pretty much the whole grid went for the medium start.

“I think none of us realised how weak of a tyre it was. I think once we did a few laps on it, we realised that it was quite a poor tyre.”

Read Also:

Asked if he reckoned he could have won if he had started on hards, Perez said: “I think it’s hard to answer this one because you don’t know what the tyres would have done.

“Certainly my mileage would have looked a little bit better simply by spending less time on the medium compound, which was very weak.”

Additional reporting by Ronald Vording

shares
comments

Related video

How F1 teams are changing cars without new parts

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Alpine plans F1 recruitment drive, investment and new simulator

Alpine plans F1 recruitment drive, investment and new simulator

Formula 1

Alpine plans F1 recruitment drive, investment and new simulator Alpine plans F1 recruitment drive, investment and new simulator

F1 plans to consult with drivers over pre-race show plans

F1 plans to consult with drivers over pre-race show plans

Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 plans to consult with drivers over pre-race show plans F1 plans to consult with drivers over pre-race show plans

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Latest news

Sainz: Ferrari has “zero flexibility” to push on its tyres with 2023 F1 car

Sainz: Ferrari has “zero flexibility” to push on its tyres with 2023 F1 car

F1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari has “zero flexibility” to push on its tyres with 2023 F1 car Sainz: Ferrari has “zero flexibility” to push on its tyres with 2023 F1 car

Marc Marquez to make MotoGP return at French GP

Marc Marquez to make MotoGP return at French GP

MGP MotoGP
French GP

Marc Marquez to make MotoGP return at French GP Marc Marquez to make MotoGP return at French GP

Aussie drag racing war comes to an end

Aussie drag racing war comes to an end

Drag Drag

Aussie drag racing war comes to an end Aussie drag racing war comes to an end

What Michelin’s shock exit means for Nissan and SUPER GT

What Michelin’s shock exit means for Nissan and SUPER GT

SGT Super GT

What Michelin’s shock exit means for Nissan and SUPER GT What Michelin’s shock exit means for Nissan and SUPER GT

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1 The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe