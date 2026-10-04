Max Verstappen explains "hectic" Bahrain GP start after first Red Bull win of 2026
Max Verstappen overcame an early power issue to claim his first Formula 1 victory of the season and Red Bull’s first win with its own power unit
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has opened up about the "very hectic" start to the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, revealing that a temporary loss of power derailed his getaway.
The Dutchman started the race from pole position but quickly dropped back as Mercedes drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell overtook him at the race start. While his start was compromised, Verstappen went on to claim his first grand prix win of the season and Red Bull's first victory with its own power unit.
"It's a really nice one [win] after the year we've had and the progression we have made," Verstappen told former driver David Coulthard in the post-race interview.
"I'm incredibly proud of everyone. Just super nice to win here. It's incredible. To win our first race in our first year with our own power unit is pretty impressive."
The Red Bull driver described the race, which was delayed by an hour and 40 minutes due to heavy rainfall, as "hectic" as he explained that he suffered a lack of power at the start.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP via Getty Images
"It was very hectic with a lot of different things at the start - no power because you have to wait for the power to kick in. We made the right call with the intermediates. After that, step by step, we moved our way forward.
"From there, once we could do our own race, then we had the safety car, but we kept it all under control."
Former F1 driver and Sky Sports analyst Martin Brundle branded the victory "hugely impressive" for Red Bull and its Red Bull Powertrains project.
"Christian Horner got a very good group of people together to start the Red Bull Powertrains project," he explained on Sky Sports.
"That's a hugely impressive victory for the team - power unit and chassis - from Milton Keynes."
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