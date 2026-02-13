Skip to main content

Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing

Max Verstappen fails to confirm Nürburgring 24 Hours despite slamming new F1 cars

Max Verstappen says he wants to race the Nürburgring 24 Hours in 2026 and welcomes organisers moving the preparation event to fit his F1 schedule, but he still cannot confirm his entry yet

Lydia Mee Ronald Vording
Published:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Kym Illman (Getty Images)

Max Verstappen has still not fully committed to competing in the Nürburgring 24 Hours in 2026 despite the organisers moving the date for the preparation race to accommodate the Dutchman's Formula 1 calendar.

The four-time F1 champion is eager to have a race to prepare for the main event to gain some experience with driver changes and pitstops. While he is currently working on making it happen, he has not been able to fully commit just yet.

Heading into the 2026 F1 season, Verstappen was blunt with his view of the new regulations, claiming that he would not hesitate to leave the championship if he did not find the new regulation cars fun. Having completed a couple of days of pre-season testing in Bahrain, Verstappen has said it was like "Formula E on steroids" and "not a lot of fun" to drive.

"I mean, looking at it now, at least you can drive flat out there without looking after my battery," he said when asked about competing in the Nürburgring 24 Hours. 

"I mean, I want to do it. We are working on it to make it happen, but I cannot confirm it yet.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

"But it's great from the organisers that they changed the date. Because I think if I do it, I need one race in preparation compared to guys that have been doing it for a while and have a bit more experience. Also, for me, doing it in a new car that I've not driven there at the Nordschleife, I think you need a race just to learn the procedures.

"Even for me doing a pitstop, doing a driver change, I mean, I normally don't do that. So, all these little things, I just want to prepare well for then potentially participating in the 24 Hours."

