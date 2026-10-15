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Max Verstappen: FAQ on his GTWC Europe debut

Max Verstappen ventures into Europe's flagship GT series for the first time this weekend at the GT World Challenge Europe season finale, so here is everything you need to know

Heiko Stritzke

Published: Oct 15, 2026, 10:09 AM

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Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen is set to make his debut in the GT World Challenge Europe during this weekend's season finale in Portimao.

Following his strong performances on the Nurburgring Nordschleife, where only a technical problem prevented an overall victory in the Nurburgring 24 Hours on debut, the Red Bull driver returns to the cockpit of the Mercedes-AMG GT3.

The event marks Verstappen's first appearance in Europe's premier GT3 championship. The decision came with regular Verstappen Racing drivers Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon competing in the World Endurance Championship race in Barcelona, which was scheduled as a replacement for the cancelled 6 Hours of Qatar. Juncadella is competing for Genesis in the Hypercar class, while Gounon represents Alpine.

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Verstappen will share the #3 Verstappen Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 with regular driver and sim racing team-mate Chris Lulham, alongside experienced GT racer Ben Barnicoat, who also comes in as a sub.

What is GT World Challenge Europe?

Photo by: SRO/JEP

The GT World Challenge Europe, organized by SRO Motorsports Group, is widely regarded as the pinnacle of GT3 racing globally. The championship is divided into the Sprint Cup, featuring two 60-minute races per weekend, and the Endurance Cup, which consists of three-, six- and 24-hour races.

While the DTM and the IMSA SportsCar Championship's GTD Pro class also offer fierce competition, many team bosses view the GTWC Europe Endurance Cup as the toughest GT3 championship of all. Around 20 different cars can realistically challenge for the overall win in fields that range from 50 to 60 entries.

The grid is split into four classes based on FIA driver categorizations: Pro, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Verstappen will compete in the top Pro class. Cars in the Gold Cup can occasionally challenge Pro entries, but non-Pro teams primarily focus on class honors.

Which cars are used in the series?

The championship features homologated GT3 machinery derived from road-going sports cars. The grid includes the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo, BMW M4 GT3 Evo, Porsche 911 GT3 R, Ferrari 296 GT3, Audi R8 LMS GT3, Aston Martin Vantage GT3, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2, McLaren 720S GT3 Evo and Ford Mustang GT3.

Unlike Formula 1, GT3 cars feature closed cockpits and production-based architecture. Electronic aids such as ABS and traction control are permitted, as the GT3 platform is designed primarily for customer racing, though ESP and fully automatic transmissions are banned.

Which car will Max Verstappen race?

Verstappen will drive the #3 Mercedes-AMG GT3, operated by 2 Seas Motorsport under the Verstappen Racing banner. Powered by a 6.3-liter naturally-aspirated V8 engine producing roughly 550 horsepower, the car is the same chassis used by the team throughout the Sprint and Endurance Cup seasons.

While Verstappen previously drove an AMG GT3 at the Nurburgring 24 Hours, the set-up in GTWC Europe differs. At the Nurburgring, specific ride height restrictions, wing angles and suspension geometry are mandated due to the circuit's unique profile, whereas GTWC Europe allows slightly more set-up freedom.

Will Verstappen do the entire race alone?

#3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing, Mercedes AMG GT3 EVO: Max Verstappen

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

As Portimao is a three-hour Endurance Cup race, Verstappen will share driving duties with Chris Lulham and Ben Barnicoat. Each driver will complete roughly a one-hour stint during the race. This differs from Sprint Cup events, where races last one hour and are split between two drivers.

Why is Verstappen stepping in now?

The entry comes as a direct result of a scheduling conflict with the WEC fixture in Barcelona. With regular drivers Juncadella and Gounon fulfilling factory commitments in Spain, team owner Verstappen opted to step into the seat during a gap between Formula 1 triple-headers.

Several other drivers are missing the GTWC Europe finale due to the same conflict. MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, who has raced GT3 cars full-time since 2022, will be without regular WRT BMW team-mate Dan Harper. All affected entries have called up replacement drivers for the weekend.

What does Verstappen's entry mean for GTWC Europe?

Verstappen's presence brings unprecedented global attention to the championship. An active F1 world champion competing mid-season in another top-level discipline is a rarity in modern motorsport. His appearance is expected to attract widespread interest from F1 audiences viewing GT3 racing for the first time.

Who are Verstappen's main rivals on track?

The Portimao grid features nearly 60 GT3 cars stacked with factory drivers and GT specialists. One of the main storylines of the weekend is Verstappen sharing the Pro class track space with Valentino Rossi, who races a factory-supported BMW M4 GT3 for Team WRT.

Other notable competitors include DTM champions Thomas Preining, Mirko Bortolotti, Maximilian Goetz and Marco Wittmann, alongside endurance specialists like Patric Niederhauser, Markus Winkelhock, Franck Perera, Lucas Auer, Luca Stolz and multi-time GTWC champion Charles Weerts.

The entry list also features BMW factory driver Tim Tramnitz and Arthur Leclerc, brother of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc. Verstappen will reunite on track with Christopher Haase, with whom he engaged in spectacular wheel-to-wheel battles during Nurburgring Nordschleife preparation races earlier this year.

#3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing, Mercedes AMG GT3 EVO: Max Verstappen, Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon, Lucas Auer

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

In addition to professional drivers, the grid includes amateur competitors in lower classes as well as junior drivers aiming to earn factory drives.

Is Verstappen fighting for a championship in Portimao?

Verstappen Racing is not in contention for the title. The championship has already been secured by Winward Racing's #48 Mercedes-AMG GT3 driven by Lucas Auer, Luca Stolz and Maro Engel, which sealed the crown at the previous round at the Nurburgring GP circuit.

How does Portimao differ from his Nurburgring outings?

While both involve GT3 machinery, GTWC Europe events strictly feature GT3 cars on track, unlike the multi-class environment of the Nurburgring Nordschleife. Furthermore, three-hour GTWC races are classified as endurance events but function closer to extended sprints on modern grand prix circuits, where car set-ups are far more aggressive than on the Nordschleife.

How does a GTWC weekend format compare to Formula 1?

The basic structure is similar, consisting of free practice, qualifying and a race. However, the operational dynamics differ considerably. GTWC Europe endurance races feature driver swaps during mid-race pitstops, mandatory refuelling windows, and strict rules regarding pitstop timing.

Refuelling times are fixed by regulation, but tire changes are completed against the clock by just two mechanics, with both operations performed separately. Additionally, multi-class racing creates constant traffic throughout the three-hour distance.

How does qualifying work in GTWC Europe?

Qualifying for the Endurance Cup uses an aggregate time system across three sessions: Q1, Q2, and Q3. Each of the three drivers on a car's entry list must complete one session. The grid position is determined by calculating the average of all three drivers' fastest lap times.

How much slower is a GT3 car compared to a Formula 1 car?

A GT3 car is significantly slower per lap than an F1 car, typically by 15 to 25 seconds depending on the circuit layout. This delta stems from higher vehicle weight (around 1,300kg for GT3 compared to under 800kg in F1), lower aerodynamic downforce, and lower engine output (around 550hp compared to nearly 1,000hp hybrid power in F1).

Comparing the fastest qualifying lap times from circuits visited by both series in 2026 highlights the difference:

Monza: 1m21.786s (F1) vs 1m45.323s (GT3) (+23.537s)

Spa-Francorchamps: 1m44.361s vs 2m16.817s (+32.456s)

Zandvoort: 1m11.163s vs 1m33.192s (+22.029s)

Barcelona: 1m14.679s vs 1m39.542s (+24.863s)

Does Verstappen need to adapt his driving style?

#3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing, Mercedes AMG GT3 EVO: Max Verstappen

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

GT3 cars demand a different approach to braking and cornering due to their weight and lower downforce. The driving style is smoother compared to the direct response of a single-seater. Drivers must also manage race ABS and traction control systems effectively without overheating the tyres.

In close racing, the covered wheels and bodywork allow for light contact without immediate terminal damage, leading to more frequent body contact than in open-wheel racing.

Verstappen's extensive sim racing background provides familiarisation with varying vehicle dynamics and racing etiquette across different platforms. And it is common knowledge that he doesn’t shy away from aggressive manoeuvres.

Are the tires the same as in Formula 1?

Pirelli supplies tires to both championships, but the GT3 specification is a durable customer slick designed to operate across broad temperature windows for full one-hour stints. Crucially, tire warmers are banned in GT World Challenge, requiring drivers to exit the pitlane on cold tires and build temperature over the opening laps.

Like in F1, there are wet-weather tyres, but the forecast is pointing towards a dry weekend.

What is the Balance of Performance (BoP)?

The Balance of Performance is a regulatory tool managed by SRO to equalize different engine and chassis layouts, such as front-engine V8s, mid-engine V6 turbos and rear-engine flat-sixes.

Through weight adjustments, air restrictors, boost curves, and ride height minimums, cars are equalized to create close competition across different manufacturer concepts.

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