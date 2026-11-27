Formula 1 Qatar GP

Max Verstappen feels a “disconnect” as Red Bull looks to solve “massive limitation” in Qatar GP practice

Verstappen says Mercedes is particularly far ahead in Qatar, but adds that half of that gap may already be down to Red Bull not having its own car balance where it wants it to be

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 27, 2026, 8:13 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

A week after Max Verstappen's victory in Las Vegas, a completely different challenge awaits this weekend. While the street circuit along the Strip was characterised by long straights interspersed with slow corners, the Lusail International Circuit is almost the exact opposite.

Apart from Turn 6 – the only slow corner on the circuit – the track predominantly features high-speed corners, and according to Verstappen, that is not exactly an area in which Red Bull excels this season. The Dutchman therefore predicted during media day that this weekend would be more difficult, and that impression was reinforced during the first two practice sessions.

Verstappen ended Friday's running in fifth place, half a second behind Kimi Antonelli, with the added caveat that the Mercedes drivers set their fastest lap times on Pirelli’s medium tyres, partly due to the red flags.

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“It's a very different track, quite a unique track. It's not an easy track to get things right, so I hope we can do a little bit better,” Verstappen said after the second practice session in Qatar.

“I think the gap to Mercedes is very big, so we need a big jump for that. But I think already from our side, if we can't get that balance more together, that's probably already half of the lap time that we're losing.”

During Friday's sessions, Verstappen once again encountered several problems. He complained over the team radio that the steering felt “very heavy”, while the overall balance of the RB22 is not good enough either.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

“It's not where we want it to be yet,” he said. “It's just a bit too disconnected at the moment, so we need to try and bring the balance together and see if we can get it right. Let’s see if we can fix that for tomorrow.”

Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache says that solving these issues is a difficult balancing act in Qatar. The team needs to address what he calls a ‘massive limitation’ in high-speed corners – the front-left tyre, which is subjected to particularly high loads in Qatar – without making the car unstable on corner entry.

“I think it’s key to fix the balance issue that we can have here by having a massive front limitation in the high-speed and medium-speed corners without compromising the corner entry. They [Mercedes] are able to do that and we have work to do to achieve that,” Wache said.

The good news for Red Bull is that the team has turned difficult Fridays around on several occasions before, but Wache indicated that he is not necessarily confident of a similar turnaround in Qatar.

“No, but I think that’s just what I feel. It doesn't mean what we will achieve [it],” he said. “I hope that we will achieve the same turnaround as normal, but I don't feel that we... The gap is big. The gap is very big and that makes it difficult for us to achieve that.”

It means that, judging by Friday's running, Red Bull's battle appears to be primarily with McLaren, the team it is also fighting for third place in the constructors' championship.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

“The best we can have is to be in front of McLaren or hopefully even better. It's difficult to say, but from what we read, I agree that Mercedes is in front and that behind them, we are together with McLaren, and after us maybe Ferrari.”

Mercedes appears strong both on the straights and through the many high-speed corners that characterise the Lusail circuit, but Verstappen concluded by stressing that Red Bull needs to focus primarily on itself and can only look at the competition once it has improved its own car balance.

“They're probably quick on the straights, but maybe they also have a bit of a nicer balance than what we have at the moment. We are not happy ourselves, so when you're not happy yourself, it's very hard to get the same number,” the four-time world champion said.

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