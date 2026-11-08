Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Max Verstappen gives emotional farewell gift to long-serving Red Bull mechanic

Max Verstappen gave his Brazilian GP helmet to long-serving Red Bull mechanic Ole Schack as he left the team after more than 20 years

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 8, 2026, 10:36 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has given his race helmet to long-serving Red Bull mechanic Ole Schack, who took part in his final race for the Milton Keynes outfit at Interlagos.

Schack has been with Red Bull since its first season in 2005 and works on Verstappen's car as a front-end mechanic. The team has also created a one-off can of Red Bull, which features a list of his career statistics.

The Dane is not moving to a rival team but stepping away from life on the road to spend more time at home.

"I miss my family and I want to give something back to them, because I've obviously been a little selfish by being away so much," Schack explained to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf.

"I'm proud to have been part of this team, through all the ups and downs. That final time will be special, but above all, I realise how much I owe Red Bull."

Footage of Verstappen handing Schack the helmet, which featured a special design for the Brazilian Grand Prix, was shared on social media.

"20 years at RB is a career to be proud of. Well done!" one fan commented, while another added: "He's a legend! Was around during the Jaguar days! He's gonna be missed!"

"Also loved that they got him a custom can with all his stats from his time with the team printed on it," another person wrote, while someone else posted: "You know it’s a good gift when that’s the reaction."

Further reactions included: "What a good hug too. Not some half-arsed thing. Good for them", and "Awesome stuff from Max! Liking Max more and more these days."

Prior to his time working with Verstappen, Schack worked as a Red Bull mechanic for David Coulthard from 2005 to 2008 and Sebastian Vettel from 2009 to 2014.

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